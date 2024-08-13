Mosquito Joe Celebrates National Honey Bee Day With Commitment To Pollinator-Friendly Pest Control

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Pest Control Company Strives for Tier in Pollinator Protection

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 13, 2024

In honor of National Honey Bee Day, Mosquito Joe® , a Neighborly® company, and proud member of the Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program (PESP), is reaffirming its commitment to environmentally responsible pest control. As the only mosquito control company holding a Silver Tier accreditation from PESP, Mosquito Joe is dedicated to achieving Tier status, emphasizing the importance of pollinator protection.

The

Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program

(PESP) is a partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

to promote and emphasize environmentally conscious pest control services. Mosquito Joe's participation in the PESP focuses on prioritizing knowledge of pests and their environments and selecting the lowest-risk products and methods for effective treatment.

Pollinators, particularly honeybees, play a crucial role in our agricultural system and food supply. However, they face significant threats such as parasites, disease, habitat loss, and pesticide toxicity. Mosquito Joe's Pollinator Protection Management Program is designed to safeguard these valuable creatures and their habitats. Mosquito Joe encourages homeowners to consider the following when looking for a pollinator management and pest control service:



Property Assessment: Ensure the service professionals thoroughly inspect each property, identifying flowering plants and shrubs to determine if they should be treated with specific products or left untreated.

Application Procedures: Confirm the company does not spray synthetic barrier products within 10 feet of flowering plants and shrubs or vegetable gardens. Additionally, they should consider wind direction to minimize drift. Environmental Impact: Verify that the company avoids using neonicotinoids, which are harmful to pollinators, and adheres strictly to EPA-registered guidelines when applying products suitable for flowering plants and beekeepers' properties.

"Pollinators are vital to our ecosystem, and we are committed to protecting them through responsible pest control practices," said David Price, Associate Certified Entomologist and Director of Technical Services at Mosquito Joe, a Neighborly company. "By prioritizing environmental health and safety, we aim to create a harmonious balance between nature and human activity, ensuring sustainable pest control solutions."

To mark National Honey Bee Day, Mosquito Joe aims to reinforce its dedication to pollinator-friendly practices by offering the following tips for eco-friendly pest control:

Choose pest control services that offer botanical and all-natural options and/or traps. Mosquito Joe's botanical service uses a natural compound of essential oils and soap, while our all-natural service uses concentrated garlic to repel mosquitoes.Homeowners can create their own natural pest-control solutions using essential oils such as eucalyptus, lavender, citronella, and lemongrass. These oils are effective for repelling pests while not harming pollinators.Ensure pest control services do not spray flowering plants and shrubs or vegetable gardens with synthetic products.Plant native flowering plants and provide water sources to support local pollinators.Stay updated on emerging diseases and advancements related to pollination management to make informed decisions about pest control.

To learn more about Mosquito Joe's pollinator-friendly pest control services, please visit mosquitojoe/pollinators .

About Mosquito Joe®:

Dedicated to making outside fun again by eliminating mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas from customer's yards, Mosquito Joe®, a Neighborly® company, is a leader in the outdoor pest control industry. The brand was founded in 2010 and has since expanded to more than 400 locations throughout the U.S. Acquired in 2018, Mosquito Joe® is part of Neighborly®,

the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises collectively serving 14 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining, and enhancing homes and businesses. Through

Neighborly

and the Neighborly mobile app, Neighborly connects consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. For more information about Mosquito Joe®, visit . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here .

