G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL REPORTS THE RESULTS OF SECOND QUARTER 2024

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024



Sales increased by 13.5% to

NIS 146.7 million (US$ 39.0 million) from NIS 129.2 million (US$ 34.4 million) in the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit increased by 76.2% year-over-year to

NIS 45.9 million (US$ 12.2 million).

Operating profit before other expenses (income)

increased by 2,080.2% year-over-year to NIS 21.2 million (US$ 5.6 million).

Operating profit after other expenses (income) increased by 891.2% year-over-year to NIS 9.6 million (US$ 2.6 million).

Net profit increased by 40.6% year-over-year to

NIS 6.8 million (US$ 1.8 million).

Basic earnings per share of

NIS 0.5 (US$ 0.1). Cash and securities balance of

NIS 199.6 million (US$ 53.1 million) as of June 30, 2024.

Management Comment

Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Chairmen & CEO of Willi-Food , commented: "We are pleased to present the second quarter 2024 financial results which show improvements in all operational parameters compared to the second quarter of 2023. In the second quarter of this year, the Company compensated for the decrease in sales in the first quarter by increasing the inventory and increasing the availability of its products intended for sale. Despite the recently announced administrative fine of NIS 11.6 (see more details on the other expenses summary), the operational profit results still indicate an improvement in the profit parameters. We hope to continue this evolving trend of improvement and growth in the future as well".

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Summary

Sales for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 13.5% to NIS 146.7 million (US$ 39.0 million), compared to NIS 129.2 million (US$ 34.4 million) recorded in the second quarter of 2023. We believe that the sales were increased mainly due to increases (i) in the range of the Company's products and (ii) in our inventory levels and its availability for the demand of our products.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 76.2% to NIS 45.9 million (US$ 12.2 million), or 31.3% of revenues, compared to NIS 26.1 million (US$ 6.9 million), or 20.2% of revenues in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in gross profit and gross margins was due to the Company's efforts to improve its purchase prices of its imported products.

Selling expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were NIS 18.6 million (US$ 4.9 million), remaining at the same level compared to second quarter of 2023.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were NIS 6.1 million (US$ 1.6 million), remaining at the same level as in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating profit before other expenses (income) for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 2,080.2% to NIS 21.2 million (US$ 5.6 million), compared to NIS 1.0 million (US$ 0.3 million) in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit and reduction in operating expenses compare to sales.

Other expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were NIS 11.6 million (US$ 3.1 million), which was mainly due to the provision made in the amount of approximately 11.7 million (US$ 3.1 million) in respect of the agreement reached by the Company with the competition authority for the payment of administrative fine. For further details, please see the Company's report from July 17, 2024.

Operating profit after other expenses (income) for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 891.2% to NIS 9.6 million (US$ 2.6 million), compared to NIS 1.0 million (US$ 0.3 million) in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit and reduction in operating expenses compare to sales and despite the administrative fine of NIS 11.7 million (US$ 3.1 million).

Financial income, net for the second quarter of 2024 totaled NIS 2.6 million (US$ 0.7 million), compared to NIS 5.3 million (US$ 1.4 million) in the second quarter of 2023. Financial income for the second quarter of 2024 was comprised mainly of interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in the amount of NIS 2.3 million (US$ 0.6 million).

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the second quarter of 2024 was NIS 12.3 million (US$ 3.3 million), compared to NIS 6.3 million (US$ 1.7 million) in the second quarter of 2023.

Willi-Food's net profit in the second quarter of 2024 was NIS 6.8 million (US$ 1.8 million), or NIS 0.5 (US$ 0.1) per share, compared to NIS 4.9 million (US$ 1.3 million), or NIS 0.4 (US$ 0.1) per share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Willi-Food ended the second quarter of 2024 with NIS 199.6 million (US$ 53.1 million) in cash and securities. Net cash used in operating activities for the second quarter of 2024 was NIS 18.7 million (US$ 5.0 million).

First Half Fiscal 2024 Highlights





Sales increased by 0.7% to NIS 282.7 million (US$ 75.2 million), compared to NIS 280.6 million (US$ 74.6 million) in the first half of 2023.

Gross profit increased by 21.9% year-over-year to NIS 80.6 million (US$ 21.4 million).

Operating profit before other expenses (income) increased by 135.0% year-over-year to NIS 32.8 million (US$ 8.7 million).

Operating profit after other expenses (income) increased by 52.0% year-over-year to NIS 21.3 million (US$ 5.7 million).

Net profit increased by 61.6% year-over-year to NIS 25.4 million (US$ 6.8 million), or 9.0% of sales. Basic earnings per share of NIS 1.8 (US$ 0.5).

First Half Fiscal 2024 Summary

Sales for the six-month period ending June 30, 2024 increased by 0.7% to NIS 282.7 million (US$ 75.2 million), compared to NIS 280.6 million (US$ 74.6 million) recorded in the first half of 2023. The Company compensated for the decrease in sales in the first quarter of 2024 that resulted from delays in the arrival of goods as a result of the war, by increasing inventory balances and improving the availability of its products for sale to its customers in the second quarter of 2024.

Gross profit for the first half of 2024 increased by 21.9% to NIS 80.6 million (US$ 21.4 million), or 28.5% of revenues, compared to NIS 66.0 million (US$ 17.6 million), or 23.6% of revenues, in the first half of 2023. The increase in gross profit and gross margins was due to the increase in the Company's sales and the Company's efforts to improve its buying prices of its imported products.

Selling expenses for the first half of 2024 decreased by 9.4% to NIS 35.1 million (US$ 9.3 million), compared to NIS 38.7 million (US$ 10.3 million) in the first half of 2023, and the decrease was mainly due to reduce in advertising and salaries.

General and administrative expenses for the first half of 2024 decreased by 5.5% to NIS 12.7 million (US$ 3.4 million), compared to NIS 13.4 million (US$ 3.6 million).

Operating profit before other expenses (income)

for the first half of 2024 increased by 135.0% to NIS 32.8 million (US$ 8.7 million), compared to NIS 14.0 million (US$ 3.7 million) in the first half of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit and reduction in operating expenses compare to sales.

Other expenses for the first half of 2024 were

NIS 11.6 million (US$ 3.1 million), which was mainly due to the provision made in the amount of approximately 11.7 million (US$ 3.1 million) in respect of the agreement reached by the Company with the competition authority for the payment of administrative fine. For further details, please see the Company's report from July 17, 2024.

Operating profit after other expenses (income) for the first half of 2024 increased by 52.0% to NIS 21.3 million (US$ 5.7 million), compared to NIS 14.0 million (US$ 3.7 million) in the first half of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit and reduction in operating expenses compare to sales and despite the administrative fine of NIS 11.7 million (US$ 3.1 million).

Financial income, net for the first half of 2024 totaled NIS 14.1 million (US$ 3.8 million), compared to NIS 5.9 million (US$ 1.6 million) in the first half of 2023. Financial income, net for the first half of 2024 was comprised mainly of interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in an amount of NIS 7.5 million (US$ 2.0 million) and from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to in the amount of NIS 6.6 million (US$ 1.8 million).

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the first half of 2024 was NIS 35.4 million (US$ 9.4 million), compared to NIS 19.8 million (US$ 5.3 million) in the first half of 2023.

Willi-Food's net profit in the first half of 2024 was NIS 25.4 million (US$ 6.8 million), or NIS 1.8 (US$ 0.5) per share, compared to NIS 15.7 million (US$ 4.2 million), or NIS 1.1 (US$ 0.3) per share, recorded in the first half of 2023.

NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only

Convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on June 30, 2024, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.759. The translation is made solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

ABOUT G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

( ) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 650 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly owned subsidiary that designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products, expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the commercial terms with customers and suppliers and timing of construction of the Company's new logistics center and its expected benefits. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: the inability to improve commercial terms with customers and suppliers: delays in the construction of the Company's new logistics center and the risk that its expected benefits will not be materialized, monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in political, economic and military conditions in Israel, particularly the recent war in Israel. Economic conditions in the Company's core markets, delays and price increases due to the attacks on global shipping routes in the Red Sea, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, risks associated with product liability claims and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 21, 2024. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.