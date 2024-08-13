Livly Secures $10M In Private Equity To Drive Cutting-Edge Proptech Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Livly, a leading provider of technology-driven residential management platforms, has announced the successful completion of a third round. The $10M in funding will support several new initiatives designed to increase net operating income for developers, property operators, and third-party property management companies.

"We're committed to delivering unparalleled value and return on investment by providing a highly engaged that enhances the quality of life for all stakeholders in multifamily properties," stated CEO Alex Samoylovich. "This new round of funding will enable us to expand our market presence further and develop innovative products and services that deliver even greater value to residents, property owners, and operators."

The investment will fuel Livly's expansion into new markets and support the development of cutting-edge technology solutions to enrich resident experiences and optimize property management processes. Anticipated enhancements include increased access and IoT integrations and expanded AI functionality in maintenance, touring, and sentiment analysis.

"We are thrilled to receive robust support for our vision and validation of our original hypothesis from both institutional and strategic investors," remarked Executive Chairman Brian Duggan. "This funding solidifies Livly's position as a leader in the prop-tech industry and will enable us to continue delivering innovative solutions that set new standards for the multifamily housing sector."

Livly's advanced apartment technology offers a modern and user-friendly alternative to traditional prop-tech offerings within the industry. Through Livly's platform and app, property operators can seamlessly manage community events, resident communication, maintenance requests, package deliveries, rent payments, and amenity reservations-all within a centralized digital hub. Additionally, Livly's portfolio management capabilities, AI-powered Maintenance assistant, and advanced analytics for renewal predictor scores and overall sentiment provide valuable insights and efficiencies to enhance operational performance.

About Livly, Inc.

Founded in 2017, Livly has built the first enterprise-grade resident operating system combining both technology and services which acts as the connective tissue within resident communities and an intuitive remote-control to apartment living. Livly's suite of mobile and web applications offer a one-app solution for property management teams and residents to deliver an improved resident experience, streamline building operations, and increase property NOI. For more information, please visit Livly's website at .

