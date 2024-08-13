DANDY® CELERY OFFERS HYDRATION SOLUTION FOR PEAK SUMMER DAYS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oviedo, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy® Produce , a leading grower of fresh celery, radish and corn in the U.S., elevates the hydration benefits of celery and celery juice for the final weeks of summer.

“July and August are typically the hottest months for most of the country, and finding ways to stay hydrated is sometimes a challenge. We often think that drinking water is the only way to stay hydrated, but our food choices play a role as well,” said Registered Dietitian Mia Syn, MS, RDN.“Most people don't know this, but in addition to providing key nutrients including dietary fiber and vitamin K, celery is made up of 95% water making it a perfect hydrating veggie choice for summer!”

Due to celery's water composition, it is a perfect base for juices and other hydrating summer refreshments. Dandy has several easy juicing recipes available for beginnings to try, including:



Celery & Pineapple Juice , sweet and tropical.

Celery & Green Apple Juice , mild and fruity. Celery Lime Rickey , for the adults to enjoy!

“Along with juicing, celery sticks are a delicious, nutritious, and convenient chip replacement for a variety of lite snacking alternatives. While celery is commonly paired with peanut butter or ranch, some other delicious dips our customers love are Hot Buffalo Chicken Dip , Everything Bagel Hummus , and Bloody Mary Dip . These creative snacking ideas are a great way to improve hydration with celery,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods.

Dandy celery is naturally sweeter, crispier, and less stringy than other celery brands on store shelves, and its fresh-cut options is perfect for convenient snacking and meal prep. Check local grocery stores for the iconic red and blue packaging or CLICK HERE to locate product near you.

For additional information, please visit or follow Dandy Fresh Produce social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

ABOUT DANDY® CELERY

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus, and now, extends the Duda family's legacy, delivering their farm-fresh products under the Dandy® brand to North America's restaurants and grocery stores. Known for their superior celery, the company has evolved their product assortment over the years to accommodate trends in health and wellness and to provide consumers value-added solutions that meet the needs for fresh and convenient meal and snack solutions. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Dandy® is committed to innovation and sustainability in every area of their business and remains focused on growing a healthy future for generations to come. For more information, please visit .

