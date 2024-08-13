United States Online Retail Forecast Report To 2028: Online Grocery To Reach $266.5 Billion By 2028, Mobile Accounts For 43.6% Of Online Retail Sales

US online retail sales to reach $1.6 trillion by 2028, accounting for 27.7% of total US retail sales. High growth categories during the forecast period include OTC drugs, tools and home improvement, beauty and cosmetics, pets and garden supplies.

Online Grocery to Reach $266.5 Billion by 2028

Online grocery got a boost due to COVID-19 and expected to continue the growth although at a moderate rate. The share of online in grocery sales is forecast to reach to 19% in 2028 from 14.4% in 2023 driven by the increase in average ticket size of online grocery buyer and the addition of new buyers for online grocery during the forecast period.

Mobile Accounts for 43.6% of Online Retail Sales

Online retail sales via mobile are still far behind in the US as compared to the Asia Pacific countries. We expect share of mobile to grow due to the adoption of online grocery and the emergence of TIkTok and Temu as key source of discovery and research of products for Gen Z.

Amazon Leads in Market Share; Emergence of Temu

Amazon leads with 38.1% market share followed by Walmart at 6.7% in 2023. However, the share of customers researching for products on Amazon is declining and Temu is emerging as the third option of product research and discovery especially in the Gen Z generation.

Report Coverage



US Online Retail Forecast offers comprehensive view of online retail market in the US.

The report provides historic and forecast data from 2009-23 for 24 categories in retail and online retail to understand the retail market in the US. Retail market in the US is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2023-28 to reach $5.9 trillion in 2028 from $4.9 trillion in 2023. Online retail grew 9.0% to reach $1.1 trillion in 2023 accounting for 22.2% of total retail sales.

Scope of the Report



Total population - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23

Online population - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23

Online buyers - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23

Online buyer for 24 categories

Categories covered



Computer hardware & peripherals



Consumer Electronics



Consumer Books



Music



Movie tickets



Event tickets



Over-the-counter drugs



Beauty and cosmetics



Clothing



Footwear



Jewelry and watches



Food and drink



Pets



Toys



Video games



Sports equipment



Flowers



Furniture



Large appliances



Personal and small appliances



Tools and home improvement



Garden supplies



Office products

Car parts

Total retail sales - Breakdown by 24 categories

Online retail sales - Breakdown by 24 categories

Online retail sales via mobile

Category wise breakdown of retail sales via mobile

Online retail market share eCommerce revenue for key retailers

Deliverables



Executive summary report of key findings (60 Slides)

Excel sheet with historic and forecast data

Unlimited queries with analyst Analyst presentation customized for your team



