KCC Calls For Higher THC Limits And Full Spectrum Cannabis Cultivation Rights

Outdoor Hemp growing

A crop of hemp rich in cannabidiol in a Kentucky greenhouse

Kentucky Cannabis Company: Pioneering Quality Full Spectrum CBD from the Heart of the Bluegrass State.

Advocating for progressive cannabis policies, KCC urges higher THC limits and comprehensive cultivation rights to enhance standards.

- Bill PolyniakLEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kentucky Cannabis Company (KCC), the state's pioneering cannabis research firm and the first to cultivate cannabidiol-rich hemp under Kentucky's hemp pilot program, is calling for critical changes in the state's cannabis regulations. As Kentucky moves toward the legalization of medical marijuana, KCC emphasizes the need to address current limitations in hemp cultivation and the importance of allowing companies to control the entire supply chain for consistent and safe product offerings.Founded in 2014, Kentucky Cannabis Company has been at the forefront of cannabis research, introducing the state's first full spectrum CBD oil , Genesis Blend. This product set the standard for CBD oils and provided Kentucky's farmers with an unprecedented $1,000 per pound for high-quality hemp. Despite these successes, the industry has been stifled by the arbitrary 0.3% THC limit imposed on hemp, which restricts the presence of beneficial cannabinoids and hampers the "entourage effect" crucial for the therapeutic efficacy of cannabis products.“The 0.3% THC limit is an outdated and scientifically unsupported threshold that prevents the full potential of the cannabis plant from being realized,” said Bill Polyniak, founder of Kentucky Cannabis Company.“This limit excludes numerous natural cannabinoids that could provide substantial health benefits and stifles the advancement of the industry.”KCC's concerns extend beyond THC limits. The company is alarmed by the rise of synthetic cannabinoids, like delta-8 THC, which are often produced from hemp biomass using harmful chemicals. These synthetics, which differ fundamentally from natural cannabinoids, have been linked to adverse health effects, including a reported fatality. KCC argues that allowing for higher THC levels in hemp would reduce the reliance on synthetic alternatives and provide safer, more effective products for consumers.As Kentucky prepares to launch its medical marijuana program, KCC is urging lawmakers to reconsider the current licensing structure, which restricts businesses from overseeing the entire production process. KCC advocates for the right to cultivate, process, and retail cannabis products within a single company, ensuring product integrity and consumer safety.“Kentucky Cannabis Company has spent a decade shaping the state's CBD industry, and we believe that companies should be allowed to maintain control over their products from seed to sale,” Polyniak added.“This approach guarantees a consistent, high-quality product that consumers can trust, particularly those seeking alternatives to pharmaceutical treatments.”As Kentucky's medical marijuana sales are anticipated to begin in early 2025, KCC warns that without changes to the current regulations, there will be significant delays in providing patients with safe, reliable cannabis products. The company is committed to continuing its advocacy for sensible cannabis laws that prioritize patient safety and industry growth.Kentucky Cannabis Company invites policymakers, industry stakeholders, and the public to join the conversation on advancing Kentucky's cannabis industry. By removing outdated restrictions and embracing a full spectrum approach, Kentucky can lead the way in developing a robust, safe, and sustainable cannabis market.About Kentucky Cannabis Company:Founded in 2014 by Bill Polyniak, Kentucky Cannabis Company is the state's first cannabis research organization. The company launched the first full spectrum CBD oil in Kentucky and has been instrumental in advancing the state's hemp industry. KCC remains committed to pushing the boundaries of cannabis research and advocating for laws that support the health and well-being of consumers.Contact: Kentucky Cannabis Company...859-963-3550

