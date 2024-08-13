Ellis Cropper Sponsors Back-To-School Shopping Guide For Parents That Want To Teach Their Kids About Money

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Back to School Shopping Guide & Education Tips for Parents & Kids

Ellis Cropper Presenting Financial Education Award to Student

- Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators CouncilBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It's almost that time of year again when we send our kids back to school with a fresh set of new clothes and supplies. That's why this August Ellis Cropper – founding member of the Massachusetts Financial Educators Council (MFEC) – is sponsoring a back-to-school shopping promotion that parents can use as a conversation starter to introduce children to practical money concepts.Parents and schools can access complimentary back-to-school shopping and financial education guides here.Cropper, a retired Army Major and Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI®), has a passion for bringing financial wellness education to young people. He currently teaches financial literacy courses to third, fourth, and fifth graders in the Worcester Public Schools in Worcester, MA, with plans to bring age-appropriate financial education to middle and high school students soon. Ellis advocates for parents to seize upon back-to-school shopping as a teachable moment when kids can learn valuable personal finance lessons such as budgeting, price comparison, and priority-setting.The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), parent organization of the state-level MFEC, developed the Back-to-school promotion based on the evidence that financial habits form very early in a child's life. If children learn vital money lessons when they're young, they build a foundation that supports continued personal finance education as they grow. Gaining this knowledge incrementally over time helps youth avoid making costly and stressful money mistakes as they mature into adulthood.The promotion includes free resources and tips for parents and kids to get the conversation started and organize back-to-school shopping in a way that teaches key money management skills. Using these materials, parents and children can work together to set a solid family budget, make a prioritized shopping list, brainstorm options for saving money, and strategize ways to avoid overspending. This process teaches kids valuable lessons – like living within one's means and comparison shopping – that can serve them well throughout their lifetimes.“Kids today have more temptations than we did as children,” Advisory Board Member Ellis Cropper comments.“Back-to-school shopping offers a great opportunity to involve kids in money decisions. They learn how to make good choices that set them on a positive life trajectory, and that's how they can achieve financial freedom as adults.” A true champion of the financial wellness movement, Cropper holds the philosophy that we have to 'teach first' – that is, help people get their personal finances in order first, which then frees them up to make confident life choices.The MFEC (Massachusetts Financial Educators Council) is one state chapter of the National Financial Educators Council, a Certified B Corporation® and Accredited Provider of financial education through the top continuing education accreditor, IACET. The NFEC forms state affiliates to help reach its vision of raising global awareness about the financial wellness movement at the community level.

