Wilson MD Aesthetics Introduces ATTIVA Irf For Advanced Face And Body Tightening

- Dr. Deborah Wilson, MDSCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wilson MD Aesthetics is excited to announce the arrival of ATTIVATM iRF, a cutting-edge subdermal designed to enhance skin texture and tighten areas of the face and body. This innovative offers long-lasting improvements with little to no downtime, providing patients with near-surgical results with a minimally invasive procedure."We are thrilled to bring ATTIVATM iRF to our clinic. It's incredibly rewarding to see the immediate improvements in our patients' skin after the treatment. The best part is knowing that these results will continue to get even better over the next few months. It's a fantastic option for anyone looking to enhance their appearance with minimal downtime,” said Dr. Deborah Wilson , MD.This treatment delivers precisely controlled energy to improve skin elasticity and stimulate the natural production of collagen and elastin. By uniformly heating the subdermal tissue layers, ATTIVATM effectively treats key areas of concern, including the face, neck, décolleté, and upper arms. This advanced treatment addresses common issues such as sagging skin and loss of elasticity, helping patients achieve a more youthful appearance.The proprietary radiofrequency technology of ATTIVATM is introduced subdermally through a cannula, offering unique benefits in the structural and functional restoration of the extracellular matrix (ECM).This technology is both efficient and safe, featuring a Double Temperature Control system and an external thermocontrol camera for constant monitoring. Most patients notice immediate skin improvements, with optimal results visible after 2 to 3 months as new collagen forms.ABOUT WILSON MD AESTHETICSWilson MD Aesthetics was started by Dr. Deborah Wilson in 2015. We pride ourselves on being a medical spa that will stay true to running as a medical practice where you are heard and treated based on your specific needs and goals, just as if you were going to see your family care clinic. Educating and empowering our patients has been the cornerstone of our practice. Our comprehensive approach to our patients' concerns, customized treatment plans, and state-of-the-art technology are all a part of our commitment to exceptional service, results, and treatments. Wilson MD Aesthetics prides itself on exceptionally compassionate, kind, and generous care, and it is our pleasure to help you live confidently in your skin.To request a consultation or to learn more about ATTIVA, visit or contact their office directly at (480) 351-8686.

