Sustainable Packaging Market Set For 7.8% CAGR Surge, Reaching USD 530.61 Billion By 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford, USA, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the global Sustainable Packaging will attain a value of $530.61 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.30% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The global sustainable packaging is witnessing a significant increase and transformation due to rise in consumer awareness and demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions. Market research indicates that there is a shift toward packaging materials and techniques that are more ecologically friendly and promote a circular economy. Sustainable packaging aims to reduce waste, use renewable resources, and lower carbon emissions. Businesses are using innovative packaging materials including bioplastics, recycled materials, and biodegradable packaging to satisfy sustainability requirements. Strict government regulations and initiatives that promote sustainable practices are contributing to the market's expansion. Download a detailed overview:

Paper-based Packaging Segment Dominated the Sustainable Packaging Market due to its Renewable Nature

Within the sustainable packaging type sector, paper-based packaging is the dominant segment. Paper-based packaging materials, such as corrugated boxes, paper bags, and cartons, are widely utilized due to their renewable nature, recyclability, and low environmental effect. They are preferred by many industries due to their versatility, affordability, and ability to provide adequate protection for a variety of objects.

Bioplastics Segment is the Fastest-growing Segment Due to its Sustainable Nature

The fastest-growing segment of the sustainable packaging type market is bioplastics. Bioplastics are created from renewable resources such as plants, they have a lower carbon impact than traditional plastics. They are more environmentally friendly and recyclable while having properties that are similar to those of conventional polymers. Due to growing consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions and an increasing focus on reducing plastic waste, bioplastics are becoming more and more common in the sustainable packaging market.

Europe is the Dominant Region Within the Sustainable Packaging Market, Owing to Sustainable Packaging Initiatives

When it comes to the global market for sustainable packaging, Europe is a leader. With stringent regulations and initiatives promoting environmentally friendly packaging choices, Europe has been setting the standard for sustainability initiatives. Many sectors in the region have adopted sustainable packaging solutions due to customer demand for eco-friendly products and business sustainability goals. Some European countries, such as Germany, France, and the Netherlands, have strict waste management and recycling legislation in place that encourages the use of recyclable and biodegradable packaging materials. The dominance of sustainable packaging in Europe is a result of a strong circular economy strategy and R&D expenditures for innovative packaging solutions.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest-Growing Region Due to Rapid Economic Growth

One of the parts of the global sustainable packaging industry that is expanding the fastest is the Asia-Pacific region. Due to their rapid economic growth, rise in urbanization, and expansion of middle classes, countries such as China, India, and Japan are witnessing an increase in demand for sustainable packaging solutions. The region's adoption of sustainable packaging is being propelled by an increase in consumer awareness of environmental issues, governmental demands, and a rise in consumer tastes toward eco-friendly products. In addition, government initiatives and legislation that promote sustainable practices are driving a quicker rate of growth for the Asia-Pacific sustainable packaging market.

Sustainable Packaging Market Insights

Drivers:



Consumer demand

Environmental awareness and regulations Corporate initiatives toward sustainable packaging

Restraints:



High manufacturing costs

Performance and functional limitations Infrastructure and technology challenges

Leading Players Operating Within the Sustainable Packaging Market

The following are the Top Sustainable Packaging Companies



Amcor

Sidel

Stora Enso Oyj

DS Smith Plc

Mondi Group

Tetra Pak

Ball Corporation

Evergreen Packaging

Ardagh Group WestRock Company

Key Questions Covered in the Sustainable Packaging Market



What are the factors driving the market growth?

Which region has dominated the sustainable packaging market? What is the estimated growth rate of the sustainable packaging market by 2031?

This report provides the following insights:



Analysis of key drivers (rise in consumer demand and increase in sustainable initiatives), restraints (high initial costs), opportunities (innovation and creativity), and challenges (infrastructure and technology challenges) influencing the growth of the sustainable packaging market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the sustainable packaging market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the sustainable packaging market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

