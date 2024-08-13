(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising consumer demand for natural and bio-identical hormone therapies, coupled with the expanding interest in preventive healthcare, drives expansion. Pune, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women's Hormonal Supplements Market Size Analysis: “According to SNS Insider Research, The Women's Hormonal Supplements Market Size was valued at USD 4.50 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 8.50 Billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” The Women's Hormonal Balance Supplements market is growing quickly because of the growing acceptance regarding women's wellness and health. As women's age is rising, they're paying more attention to the necessity of hormones for better health. Women's Hormonal imbalance causes multiple health problems such as mood swings, weight gain, and reproductive issues. This heightened awareness has fueled the demand for hormone-balancing supplements boosting the market growth. Another driver is growing consumer preference for natural ingredients in supplements. The trend toward organics and natural health products aligns with this focus on clean eating driving the growth of the market. Moreover, it is backed by government health campaigns wherein the benefits of natural and organic products are given emphasis which will further accelerate market growth.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Nature Made

Garden of Life

Nature's Way

Now Foods

Blackmores

Swisse Wellness

Vitabiotics

Church & Dwight

Bayer

Other Players

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 4.50 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 8.50 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.6% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers .Growing Awareness About Women's Health Issues, Including Hormonal Imbalances, Menstrual Health, And Menopause, Is Driving Demand for Specialized Supplements.

.The Increasing Incidence of Hormonal Disorders Such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), Thyroid Disorders, And Menopause-Related Issues Is Driving the Market for Hormonal Balance Supplements.

Segmentation Dynamics

The largest share by form type is the tablets segment in the women's hormonal balance supplements market with 31% of revenues due to preference towards Ayurvedic and traditional pills. The convenience, precise dosage, and long shelf life of tablets compared to other forms such as powders or liquid drops is what makes them the best supplement option for most people. Tablets are the preferred nutritional supplement consumed by women in the US, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The low cost of production and storage also makes tablets more accessible to an audience over the entire spectrum.

Women's Hormonal Supplements Market Key Segmentation:

By Type



Vitamins and Minerals

Proteins and Amino Acids

Probiotics and Enzymes

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Others

By Consumer Group



Menopausal Women

Premenopausal Women

Postmenopausal Women Women with Hormonal Imbalances

By Indication



Hormonal Balance

Menopause Relief

PMS Management

Fertility Support

Weight Management Sleep Improvement

By Form



Tablets

Powders

Capsules

Liquid Drops Gummies

By Distribution Channel



Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Health and Beauty Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Online Retail

Regional Insights

In 2023, the women's hormonal balance supplements market in the North America region was 35%. This is because of the high awareness and consumption of Nutraceuticals in the U.S. as well as Canada. Increasing government initiatives to enhance women's healthcare such as various programs organized by the Office on Women's Health (OWH) are also fueling the growth of this market. Besides, the healthcare infrastructure prevailing in the region and the higher disposable income capacity of consumers have helped to greater investment in health & wellness products boosting the growth of the market.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to increasing awareness in countries like India & China. The rapid growth of the market in women's health is also attributable to government initiatives for the betterment of healthcare access, and these Initiatives Include programs such as India National Health Mission (NHM) which prove beneficial for the growth of the market.

Recent Developments

Herbalife Extends Its Weight Loss Category in February 2024, with the Rollout of GLP-1 Nutrition companion product Combos Designed to provide valuable nutrients for those individuals who are on weight loss medication.

Key Takeaways



The growth of the women's hormonal balance supplements market has been fueled by increasing awareness about female health and a growing inclination towards natural ingredients.

The tablet segment accounted for the largest share in terms of value, attributed to its easy-to-consume characteristics and accurate dosage with prolonged stability. North America is the leading market, as consumers in this region have high awareness regarding supplements, and also consumption rate is higher in the U.S. & Canada.

