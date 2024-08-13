Gem Miner's Jubilee Gem Show Returns To Lebanon PA Expo - Bigger And Better

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Gem and Jewelry Show would not be complete without crystals!

Exciting news! The Gem Miner's Jubilee is back for their biggest and best show yet August 16th - 18th at the Lebanon in Pennsylvania. .

LEBANON, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Exciting News! The Gem Miner's Jubilee Gem and Jewelry Show is back at the Lebanon PA Expo for their biggest and best show yet August 16th through 18th. Last year, 4,000 visitors and over 100 vendors converged for a festival of crystals, minerals, fossils, beads, jewelry, and arts and crafts. This is an opportunity to meet source dealers, build wholesale relationships and stay up to date on trends directly from those bringing the finest natural treasures. Tickets are just $5 each when ordered online, or $6 at the door.Here's what you can look forward to at the Summer Jubilee:1) Expanded Outdoor Tailgate area: more space to explore and shop great deals;2) Wholesale-Only Rooms: Dedicated areas for wholesale buyers;3) Family-Friendly Fun: Free admission for children 12 and under;4) Convenience: Free parking, food sales on-site; and temperature controlled halls.Tickets are valid for all three days of the event, so visit once or enjoy the show all weekend long. Regular price is $6 each at the door, cash only.Wholesale buyers, register here for your wholesale buyer badge.Get all the details and plan your visit at gem-show .

