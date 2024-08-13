MICAMP SOLUTIONS EARNS SPOT ON THE 2024 INC. 5000 FOR THE SIXTH TIME, RANKING NO. 4815

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MiCamp Solutions Honored on the Inc. 5000 List for the 6th Consecutive Year

- Micah Kinsler, President of MiCamp SolutionsSCOTTSDALER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MiCamp Solutions , a leader in payment processing innovation, is thrilled to announce its inclusion on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, earning the No. 4815 spot. This marks the sixth time that MiCamp Solutions has been honored with this prestigious recognition, which celebrates the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Achieving this distinction six times places MiCamp in an elite group, a rare accomplishment that only a few companies are fortunate enough to reach.The Inc. 5000 list is renowned for spotlighting the most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses that drive the U.S. economy. Past honorees, including industry giants like Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, and Oracle, have all gained early recognition on this list. MiCamp Solutions' repeated recognition underscores its relentless pursuit of innovation, growth, and excellence in the payment processing industry.“Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the sixth time is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire MiCamp team,” said Micah Kinsler , President of MiCamp Solutions.“This achievement highlights our collective efforts to push the boundaries of what's possible in our industry. We are immensely proud of our team's ability to drive innovation, create new opportunities, and deliver exceptional service to our clients. This recognition not only measures our growth but also validates our steadfast commitment to empowering our clients to succeed.”MiCamp Solutions' success is fueled by its cutting-edge payment solutions, designed to streamline transactions, reduce costs, and equip businesses with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive market. The company's customer-centric approach has fostered long-term partnerships across diverse industries, including sports, retail, and hospitality.The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 comprises companies that have demonstrated remarkable revenue growth while overcoming significant challenges such as inflation, rising capital costs, and workforce changes. This year's top 500 companies boast an average median three-year revenue growth rate of 1,637 percent. Collectively, the companies on the Inc. 5000 have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”About MiCamp SolutionsMiCamp Solutions, nestled in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a standout in the fintech field for its innovative and secure payment processing solutions. Founded in 2007, the company has achieved considerable growth, serving a diverse array of clients. MiCamp excels in providing tailored consulting and specialized application engineering to tackle the unique payment challenges of its merchants and partners. The firm prides itself on its extensive experience in the electronic payments industry and upholds values such as exceptional service, competitive edge, reliability, security, and clarity. These guiding principles have fortified MiCamp's stature as a respected industry leader and a notable full-service provider for Fiserv, Inc. (FI) and Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), also recognized in the Fiserv Chairman's Circle. For additional information on MiCamp Solutions and its services, please visit .About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

