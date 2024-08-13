Watertight Security In Place For I-Day Functions In Valley: J&K Police

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Aug 13 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir said on Tuesday that a compact plan has been put in place to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of Independence Day functions and parades in the Valley.

Speaking to the in Srinagar on Tuesday, VK Birdi, IGP (Kashmir) said that J&K Police is fully aware of the emerging security challenges in Kashmir and watertight security arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of August 15 functions and celebrations across Kashmir keeping in view the recent terror attacks.

“We are aware of recent terror activities. There is an ongoing operation in Kokernag. So we have laid a multi-layer security grid for smooth conduct of functions on August 15 across Kashmir”, he said.

A full dress rehearsal was held at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Tuesday in connection with the Independence Day main function during which Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha will hoist the national flag and take salute at the parade on August 15.

Tight vigil is being maintained in Srinagar city and all other areas of the Valley where various district development commissioners will take salute at the main parade and hoist the national flag at the district headquarters.