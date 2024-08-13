(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MADISON, Wis., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Haven Wellness , an eating disorder provider in Wisconsin, is proud to announce new in-network contracts with The Alliance and Dean Health/Prevea 360.

Inner Haven Wellness currently offers two levels of care, Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Programming (IOP) , for adults in Madison, and recently opened their IOP for adolescents in Madison. The treatment provider also offers adolescent IOP services in Neenah, Wisconsin. In addition, the program plans to open a PHP in Madison for adolescents in Fall 2024.

The new in-network status with The Alliance and Dean Health/Prevea 360 demonstrates Inner Haven Wellness's commitment to broadening access to high-quality eating disorder treatment for Wisconsin residents seeking recovery.

Lee Neagle, M.A., LPC, Executive Director of Inner Haven Wellness, said, "We are excited to partner with The Alliance and Dean Health/Prevea 360 to extend our reach and offer comprehensive, compassionate care to more Wisconsinites. Our goal has always been to remove barriers to eating disorder treatment, and these new partnerships will help us achieve that."

In addition to The Alliance and Dean Health/Prevea 360, the program is an in-network provider with most major and local insurance companies , including Carelon, Cigna (Evernorth), Common Ground, Dean Health Plan, Group Health Cooperative (GHC), Network Health, Tricare East, Trilogy, United Healthcare (Optum), WPS, and Quartz.

Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS-S, Chief Medical Officer of Inner Haven Wellness, added, "Expanding our network with The Alliance and Dean Health/Prevea 360 is a critical step in addressing the growing need for eating disorder treatment in Wisconsin. This partnership allows us to reach more people and provide the evidence-based care necessary for lasting recovery."

ABOUT INNER HAVEN WELLNESS

Inner Haven Wellness is an eating disorder treatment provider that offers partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programming for adults in Madison, intensive outpatient programming for adolescents in Madison, and intensive outpatient programming for adolescents in Neenah, Wisconsin. Drawing from Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Inner Haven Wellness places significant emphasis on skill development and practice to empower individuals on their recovery journey. The program's flexibility allows clients to access treatment that suits their unique circumstances and needs.

For media inquiries, contact Lee Neagle at [email protected] .

To learn more about the dedicated team of clinicians at Inner Haven Wellness, please visit innerhavenwellness.

