(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The increasing normalization of menstruation conversations in and society has also contributed to the market's growth by reducing stigma and encouraging more women to explore diverse menstrual care solutions, Says SNS Insider. Pune, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Period Panties Growth Analysis: “As per the SNS Insider Research, The Period Panties Market Size was valued at USD 111.40 Million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 420.77 Million by 2032, and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.81% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” The increasing awareness about menstrual health and hygiene is aiding the period panties market growth. Growing government and organizational initiatives around the world aimed at increasing awareness among women on menstrual hygiene are changing consumer trends in favor of sanitary pads that provide higher absorbance while being sustainable. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) data more than 500 million women and girls globally lack access to health and education in terms of menstruation. With increasing environmental awareness, customers are increasingly looking for sustainable alternatives. Period Panties are not only long-lasting but can be used for forthcoming, While, reusable period panties have become increasingly popular due to the decreased necessity to use disposable menstruation panties. Government initiatives encouraging the use of eco-friendly products are driving market growth, while also many countries are providing tax exemptions for sustainable menstrual products which are driving the demand for period panties market.





.Technological Advancements in Fabric Development such as the Creation of Highly Absorbent and Moisture-Wicking Materials, Have Enhanced the Performance and Comfort of Period Panties.

Segmentation Dynamics

The synthetic material segment dominated the period panties market, by material in 2023 with a 72% market share. Nylon, polyester, and spandex are synthetic fibers. It is lightweight, durable, elastic, and has quick drying properties which are largely replaced by cotton. The manufacturers designed these materials in such a way that the women can wear them and have no leakage issues, while free & comfortable during menstruation. Synthetic materials are also less expensive than natural materials, which is driving their reach across price-conscious demographics. Since synthetic fibers are cheaper and easier to produce, their production has grown consistently over the years, as reported by data from EPA (The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency). This in turn drives the growth of the period panties market.

Period Panties Market Segmentation Listed Below:

By Type



Reusable Disposable

By Style



Brief

Bikini

Boyshort

Hi-Waist Others

By Distribution Channel



Offline Online

By Material



Natural Synthetic

Regional Insights

In 2023, the North America region led with 40% of the share in the global period panties market. The market in this region is also driven by the strong healthcare infrastructure, and government policies supportive of women. Moreover, increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products is resulting in the growing popularity of period panties in Europe. The European Commission noted that in the past few years, groups and organizations advocating for alternatives to disposable menstrual products like period panties have gained more traction.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a significantly increased growth during the coming years on account of increasing disposable income and growing knowledge regarding menstrual health with government initiatives for better female hygiene & fitness. The increase in demand for affordable, reusable menstrual products is leading to a surge of consumers in countries like India and China.

Recent Developments



In March 2022, Modibodi and PUMA collaborated to bring period underwear and activewear that is designed to provide women with comfortable active experiences during their periods which helps support the environment.

In Feb 2022, Kimberly-Clark Corporation completes its acquisition and provides options to more eco-friendly consumers with a majority stake in Thinx, Inc., an industry-leading company that specializes in reusable period & Incontinence underwear. In Jan 2021, Essity launched TENA Silhouette, an absorbent underwear for menstruation and incontinence. The product rollout started in Latin America and continued into some stores and online channels.

Key Takeaways



Several factors such as rising awareness about menstrual hygiene, surge in sustainable product usage, and rise of favorable government policies are the key drivers for the period panties market.

Synthetic material owns its place in the market due to its durable, cheap, and functional nature. North America leads the global market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific which are key regions with potential growth opportunities.

