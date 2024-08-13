Keyboardist/Composer Bob Malone And Band Return To New York City And The Cutting Room September 10Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- American SongwriterNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Keyboardist/Composer Bob Malone and Band will return to New York City on September 10th to bring back his explosive, foot-stomping show to iconic venue The Cutting Room , 44 East 32nd Street. Dubbed“a Keyboard Wizard” by 'The New Yorker', Malone and his NYC All-Star Band featuring The Malonettes will showcase the best of his deep catalog of bluesy rockers and cathartic piano ballads plus feature cuts from his latest critically acclaimed album“Good People.” They will also highlight Malone's signature take on classics from The Band, CCR (Creedence Clearwater Revival), Bob Dylan, Fleetwood Mac and others that he transforms into powerful displays of keyboard pyrotechnics . The show starts at 9:00PM; doors open at 8:30PM. Tickets are $20 in advance and now on sale HERE or at .The Bob Malone Band includes New York's finest A-List session musicians including Rich Zukor (drums), Ritt Henn (bass), Anthony Babino (guitar) and Beth Falcone (keys). Coupled with the gospel-powered backing vocalists The Malonettes, comprised of Karen Nash, LaDonna Burns and Beth Falcone, patrons at The Cutting Room can expect high-energy, hook-laden hybrids of rock, blues, melodic piano pop, and New Orleans R&B and jazz delivered by world-class musicians and vocalists.Malone, a New Jersey native, is one of the most sought-after rock and blues pianists in the world. He has spent decades building a dedicated international fanbase with relentless touring and nine critically acclaimed album releases. He played keyboards for John Fogerty for 12 years, and has been a session player for Ringo Starr and Avril Lavigne, among others.A proud Berklee School of Music graduate, his lyrically smart songwriting coupled with his own hybrid combination of rock, melodic pop, blues, and New Orleans R&B are Malone trademarks. He always delivers his original and refreshing reinterpretations of classic tunes with high-energy piano virtuosity and a soulful voice all his own.Tickets for Bob Malone are $20 in advance and available at . Doors open at 8:30pm, show starts at 9:00pm. The Cutting Room is located at 44 East 32nd Street (between Park Avenue South and Madison Ave)MORE ABOUT BOB MALONEWhen not packing theatres and clubs with his much sought-after solo show, Malone was pounding the keys for over a decade as the longest-tenured member of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty's critically lauded touring band. He's also a sought-after L.A.-based studio musician, appearing on cuts with Fogerty, Ringo Starr, Bob Seger, Avril Lavigne, and others. Malone has also appeared on multiple national television shows and performed alongside rock royalty Bruce Springsteen, ZZ Top, Rickie Lee Jones, and more.Malone's recording of his New Orleans-influenced take on“You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” is sure to show up on holiday playlists for years to come, since receiving millions of YouTube views thanks to its inclusion in the trailers for the Universal Studios animated“Grinch” Christmas classic.The Bob Malone Band is made up of all-star players from around the globe and includes A-list session players in Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, and Rome. Players in the Bob Malone band have toured and recorded with The Neville Brothers, Journey, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, Joe Cocker, Jerry Douglas, Gino Vannelli, Joe Sample, Claudio Baglioni, and others.Bob Malone and the band have a touring footprint that is worldwide, including sets at Umbria Jazz Festival (Italy), HB Town Music Festival (China) Glastonbury Music Festival (UK), The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival (UK), Long Beach Bayou Fest (US), Falcon Ridge Folk Fest (US), Beersel Blues Rock Festival (Belgium), Blue Mountains Music Fest (AU), and U.S. venues including Iridium (NYC), House Of Blues (New Orleans, Chicago), Wilshire-Ebell Theatre (Los Angeles), The 100 Club (London), Sellersville Theatre (PA), Biscuits & Blues (San Francisco) and Crested Butte Center For The Arts (CO).LINKS:YouTube ChannelFor interview requests, jpegs or reviewer tickets, contact:Abbe Sparks/Abbe Sparks Media Group (224) 567-9166 orBurke Allen/Allen Media Strategies (703) 558-9860

