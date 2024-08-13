CIO Bulletin Names Wastaway One Of 50 Most Admired Companies 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Green Tech Firm's Patented Process for Turning Municipal Solid Waste to Garners Accolades

- Mark Brown, CEO of WastAwayUNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CIO Bulletin magazine has named WastAway – a leading green tech company that converts municipal solid waste (MSW) to fuel – to its 50 Most Admired Companies to Watch 2024 list. Here's a to the version and an in-depth feature on WastAway .Other companies in the rankings include SAP, a global enterprise software and applications company; First Orion, a telecom and tech leader; Bright Insight, a global biopharma and medtech digital health solutions provider, TigerConnect, a secure health care and clinical collaboration texting platform serving more than 7,000 organizations with more than 10 million messages daily; Remesh, an Ai-powered research platform; Palmetto, a solar energy company; Accelerate Agency, a SaaS SEO business; Alkira, a cloud-based on-demand network innovator; and Marygold, a fin-tech company.The annual list of companies is selected by a panel of experts and members of CIO Bulletin's editorial board to recognize and promote technology entrepreneurship.“CIO Bulletin 50 Most Admired Companies to Watch 2024 is a premier recognition program identifying companies that not only have the most diversified and reliable solutions, but also have self-evolving qualities to best serve the ever-changing needs of the market and its customers,” said J.P Pande, editor-in-chief of CIO Bulletin.“We selected WastAway based on its brand reputation in the global market, openness to innovation, domain influence, and moreover, its ability to leverage market trends.”WastAway is poised for explosive growth in the coming years. Two major plants that turn MSW into fuel are set for construction this year. One in Murfreesboro that will divert 85% of the city's trash from the Middle Point Landfill in an industrial area of the city's south side. The second is in Kern County California near Bakersfield. It too will divert 85% of the waste processed into renewable fuel and other beneficial products. The two plants will cost an estimated $180 million to build – and will process 400 tons of MSW a day each.That's the carbon equivalent of removing 96,000 automobiles from the highway, eliminating 866 billion pounds of carbon from the air and adding 517,000 acres of forest land producing clean oxygen each year.“We are honored to be named to CIO Bulletin's most admired companies listing,” said Mark Brown, CEO of WastAway.“This ranking reinforces WastAway's rapid growth as an alternative fuels innovator that advances a multi-patented process to power the future of green technology,”WastAway was founded in 2002 as a subsidiary of Bouldin Corporation, which began in 1959 as Bouldin & Lawson, a manufacturer of agricultural and horticultural machinery for the greenhouse and nursery industries.About WastAwayWastAway, based in Morrison, Tenn., is a leading green technology company boasting a multi-patented equipment design and processing system that converts municipal solid waste (MSW) to fuel, achieving 85% landfill diversion. WastAway's technology removes metals (ferrous and non-ferrous), plastics, glass and inerts for recycling and converts the remaining waste into sterile carbon rich sustainable engineered fuel for a variety of uses. Its renewable – negative carbon footprint – products include; a proven, high-BTU coal replacement fuel for cement kilns, power plants, steel mills, pulp mills and other solid fuel users; biofuels through gasification and pyrolysis; renewable natural gas (RNG) through anaerobic digestion; a soil enrichment additive; and composite building materials through extrusion processes. WastAway was founded in 2002 as a subsidiary of Bouldin Corporation, which began in 1959 as Bouldin & Lawson, a manufacturer of agricultural and horticultural machinery for the greenhouse and nursery industries. For more information, visit or use this link to an informational brochure .

