Record-Holder Tandem Skydiver Oleh Ros Celebrates One-Year Anniversary At Iskydrive

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oleh Ros, who moved to the U.S. in 2023 for a new role as Tandem Operations Manager for Skydive Maple Grove (dba iSkydive), marks his first-year anniversary with this nationwide skydiving firm that boasts 3,000 skydives per day. Ros has personally completed more than 5,000 jumps throughout his career, mostly tandem, which is about twice as many as the national average of tandem skydivers (according to United States Parachute Association (USPA).A member of the USPA, Ros is a highly trained and certified instructor. He manages operations at the company's Miami facility, maintaining the highest standards for quality and accuracy. His responsibilities including managing crew operations, and coaching skydivers, ensuring that they are certified, highly qualified and trained on safety protocols, and have optimal equipment. The role of the instructor is critical in tandem skydiving, as it helps to develop a trusting bond with the jumper, which is key to a positive customer experience.With only 206 skydiving centers in the U.S. and only 115 skydiving centers that focus on tandems, Ros is among a very selective group of experts in his field. He is among a small group of only 115 individuals in the U.S. that manages a skydiving center focused primarily on tandems.Ros started jumping at 20 years old, and in 2016 became a professional instructor in tandem skydiving, mastered the Accelerated Free Fall (AFF- s2ll --an innovative and developing skydiving discipline in the Ukraine), and later the Military Freefall School, HALO (high al2tude-low opening) and HAHO (high al2tude-high opening) parachuting techniques. He also took part in the building large formations in free fall, for which he was awarded the record holder in Ukraine. Ros has organized and participated in many big way (formation skydiving) events in Ukraine and China, which involved several hundred jumpers. His leadership and guidance during these large events were critical to the success of these operations.He began his career in Kiev, Ukraine as cameraman, videotaping jumps. A sought-after instructor, he has worked for several skydiving companies around the world including Dominican Republic, China and Mexico.He completed his tandem instructor training eight years ago and has continued to hone his skills and his training strategy, which he documented in a training manual. His methodology helps students improve results in 15 percent less time without compromising the quality of service or safety of skydiving. His formal training and certification include Paraavis tandem instructor rating course (2016), USPA Sigma Vector rating, DZ Skydive Olympic (2018) and AFFI rating (2020).

