Qatar Strongly Condemns Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque Courtyards By Two Israeli Ministers, Members Of Knesset And Settlers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the storming of the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque by two ministers from the Israeli government, members of the Knesset, and hundreds of settlers, as well as the imposition of restrictions on worshippers' entry.

Qatar considered these actions provocative and a blatant violation of international law and the Hashemite custodianship of the holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.

In a statement today, the of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the repeated attempts to alter the religious and historical status of Al-Aqsa Mosque are not only an attack on Palestinians but also on millions of Muslims around the world.

The Ministry warned of the potential impact of these violations on ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and urged the international community to take immediate action to stop these aggressions.

In its statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's firm stance on the justness of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their full right to practice their religious rituals without restrictions and to establish their independent state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.