Apply by August 30th to Join IIM Raipur’s Pioneering Certificate Program for Early-Stage Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13th August 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, one of the leading B-schools in India, is thrilled to announce the Advanced Certificate Program in Entrepreneurship and New Venture Creation, “SWAVALAMBAN Skill to Enterprise Model (STEM)”. This 18-month-long innovative program developed in collaboration with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) aims to empower 30 early-stage entrepreneurs with the requisite skills and knowledge to build and scale successful business ventures.

Interested candidates can apply for this immersive program by 30th August 2024 at Interviews with applicants will commence on 15th August 2024.

Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, the Director of IIM Raipur said "We believe that budding entrepreneurs are vital to achieve the growth desired by 2047. To work in line with our government’s plan IIM Raipur takes pride in offering this futuristic free of cost program in conjunction with SIDBI . The genesis of this course stemmed from the recognition that our entrepreneurial minds require hands-on training and mentorship under industry pioneers to build empires that will drive India’s graph upwards. Hence, our faculty brewed this comprehensive program to ensure a rich learning experience that brings theory closer to reality."

SWAVALAMBAN is an integrated, blended-curriculum course that would impart the best Academic and Professional mentorship to its participants free-of-cost. It brings thirty aspiring professional entrepreneurs on board who want to equip themselves with practical training to ensure class-apart experience in terms of mentoring under industry stalwarts and exposure to real-time case studies.

The program will provide multifaceted opportunities like Blended Learning Experience with online and offline learning modules combined to provide a well-rounded education, Practical Training to incorporate practical training using case studies and exercises where participants can apply their learning directly to their ventures, one-on-one mentoring by an accomplished pool of industry veterans who will guide and support entrepreneurs in the arduous journey of entrepreneurship. Academic modules will involve field experiments, applied projects, and real-world case studies to develop an entrepreneurial mindset in students.

This is a uniquely designed curriculum, will be led by an esteemed team of experts. Prof. Satyasiba Das Program Director, known for his extensive experience in entrepreneurship education will guide the program alongside Prof. Saroj Kumar Pani Program Co-Director, who brings a wealth of knowledge on venture creation and innovation. Prof. S. Ram Kumar, a Program Member, will lend his specialized knowledge in the domain of business strategy and development, and Ms. Munmun Panda, the Program Coordinator, will ensure seamless administration and support during the entire journey.

The SWAVALAMBAN Program is an outstanding opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to gain the expertise and resources to turn their business ideas into reality. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by the deadline to secure a place in this life-changing program.





MENAFN13082024005232011781ID1108549430