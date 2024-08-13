RX Japan Unveils Tile World At JAPAN BUILD Tokyo 2024, Igniting Global Tile Market Showcase

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) JAPAN BUILD Tokyo, RX Japan's comprehensive trade show for the building and industries, returns this coming 11-13 December 2024 at Tokyo Big Sight with a renewed focus on emerging trends and a dynamic new showcase for the global tile market.



Building on the resounding success of the 2023 edition, which attracted a record-breaking 34,443 visitors from across the and building sectors, JAPAN BUILD Tokyo 2024 promises to be an even more effective for business development and innovation.



"The construction is constantly evolving, driven by advancements in technology and a growing emphasis on sustainability," explains Bunta Koyasu, Show Director of JAPAN BUILD.



"We understand the need to adapt and offer our participants the most relevant and up-to-date solutions. By introducing new zones and catering to specific industry segments, we aim to further enhance the value proposition for both exhibitors and attendees."



A World of Tiles Under One Roof



One of the major highlights of JAPAN BUILD Tokyo 2024 is the introduction of Tile World, a new zone within the Building Material & Housing Equipment Expo. This innovative addition will showcase an extensive array of tiles from around the globe, providing a unique platform for exhibitors to present their latest products and for visitors to explore cutting-edge trends in tile design and application.



From traditional ceramics to the newest glass and stone materials, Tile World promises to be a one-stop destination for architects, designers, and construction professionals seeking inspiration and sourcing the latest products.



Digital Transformation and Green Building Take Center Stage



The show's commitment to digitalisation continues with the return of the Digital Construction Expo. Within this specialised show, the BIM zone will once again provide a platform for Building Information Modeling (BIM) solutions, while the ICT zone will cater specifically to the civil engineering industry. This focus on digital tools and technologies reflects the growing importance of streamlining construction processes and improving efficiency throughout the building lifecycle.



The Green Building Expo remains a cornerstone of JAPAN BUILD Tokyo, addressing the industry's increasing focus on sustainable practices and environmentally friendly solutions. This dedicated zone will feature leading companies showcasing innovative materials, technologies, and services that promote energy efficiency, resource conservation, and a reduced environmental impact.



A Showcase of Innovation Across All Segments



Several other successful show-in-show expos will return in 2024, offering a comprehensive overview of the latest trends across the building and housing industries. The Smart Building Expo will once again feature renowned brands like Azbil, Macnica, Iris Ohyama, TAKENAKA CORPORATION, and Mitsubishi Electric, showcasing smart building technologies that enhance functionality and energy management. Similarly, the Smart Home Expo will bring together leading names like MIWA LOCK, Accel Lab, LIXIL, and Mitsubishi Estate, highlighting the latest advancements in smart home technology and connected living solutions.



Building Renovation Expo, Real Estate Tech Expo, and Retail Digital Transformation Expo will also return to provide targeted platforms for specific industry segments. This comprehensive approach ensures that JAPAN BUILD Tokyo caters to a diverse range of professionals and facilitates valuable business connections across the entire building and housing landscape.



As the construction industry continues to evolve, JAPAN BUILD Tokyo remains at the forefront, driving progress and facilitating dialogue among industry leaders. Exhibitors looking to capitalise on the unique opportunities offered by the show are invited to secure their spots and join a distinguished roster of international brands.



To explore exhibiting options and secure an exhibitor stand, visit the official website at



Company :-RX Japan

User :- RX Japan

Email :...

Phone :-+81-3-6739-4127

Mobile:- +81-3-6739-4127

Url :-