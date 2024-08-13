Zeevee Introduces Major Enhancement To Its Zyper Management Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New First of its Kind Tool Provides Visualization, Analysis and Monitoring for an AVoIP-centric View of the Network

LITTLETON, Mass., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeeVee has released its ZyPer Management (ZMP) 4.0, a robust update featuring the first of its kind visualization, analysis and monitoring tool – or VAM – that provides a comprehensive overview of an entire AV over IP-based system. VAM provides efficient support and eliminates downtime for integrators and their end-users – resulting in cost-savings. ZMP 4.0 also provides a host of additional performance and security features.

VAM: Unique and Comprehensive AVoIP Capabilities

The innovative VAM tool

enables integrators and end-users to visualize, analyze and monitor multicast traffic on an AV network and identify potential issues where bandwidth limits may be exceeded. Here is a breakdown of each of these aspects:



Visualization : VAM auto-discovers an entire AV network with graphical representation of each aspect of the system. By being able to see all switches and endpoints, it is easier than ever to identify ZyPer endpoints and trunks between switches. It also provides the ability to show all multicast streams between ZyPer encoder and decoder endpoints. This feature also works over LAG trunks.

Analysis : The tool allows users to analyze what they are working on in real-time with instant access to switch-related data, including IP addresses and current firmware versions. It also indicates the status and allocated bandwidth of individual ports. Monitoring: Service providers and system managers can easily observe individual switch ports/links data via multiple live chart options. This includes multicast packet rate (PPS), port bandwidth (Mbps) and network errors (PPS).

In addition, it provides critical, real-time graphical indication of trunk oversubscription, including links within a LAG. Another key feature is the automated checking of switch configuration required for AVoIP operation and generation of warnings as necessary. Detailed switch configuration and operational data is available for system-level parameters for snooping, the proxy querier, multicast forwarding database, VLAN and port-level configuration and statistics.

"Our ZyPer Management Platform has always been a key differentiator for integrators and end-users in choosing ZeeVee AVoIP products and solutions," said Bob Michaels, CEO, ZeeVee. "With the latest version, we further expand on the industry's most intuitive and seamless AVoIP system control that opens up more options for long term successful deployments in virtually any setting."

Additional Enhancements

802.1X security support is now available for ZyPer4K-XS and ZyPer4K-XR AVoIP encoders and decoders. This feature, which allows the network to identify a connected device and decide whether to allow access, has been requested by a growing number of AV and IT professionals.

Additional enhanced performance and security features of ZyPer Management Platform 4.0 include:



Updated zones features

Transport layer security updates

Multicast discovery enabled for ZyPer4K endpoints Configure Dante IP address (ZyPerUHD60-2EA and 2DA only)

"We are constantly pushing the envelope to empower our customers with more efficient AVoIP signal distribution workflows," said Michaels. "There is no better example of this than our aggressive schedule of updates to our ZyPer Management Platform."



For additional information on ZeeVee's ZyPer Management Platform 4.0, please visit .

About ZeeVee

ZeeVee is a leading provider of AV signal distribution technology. The company has revolutionized the pro AV and IT industries with its award-winning encoders, decoders and software. Integrators and AV consultants rely on ZeeVee for its reliability, value and easy-to-install AV over IP, RF modulation and IP streaming platforms for enterprise, academic, government, healthcare, casino, museum, hospitality and retail customers. The company is a founding member of the SDVoE Alliance and a PSNI Global Alliance Vendor Partner. It holds a GSA schedule and its products are TAA-compliant. ZeeVee is headquartered in greater Boston with its European head office in Augsburg, Germany,

and Southeast Asian offices in Singapore.

Kramer, the global audio visual experience company based in Tel Aviv, Israel, acquired ZeeVee in August 2024 to strengthen its leadership in the AVoIP and IT/AV convergence arenas.

