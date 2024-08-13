BICSI Launches New Affiliate To Strengthen ICT Professional Development In Southeast Asia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

BICSI , a leading global information and communications (ICT) professional association, proudly announces BICSI Southeast Asia, its latest affiliate covering the countries of Brunei, Cambodia, the Republic of Timor-Leste, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. This strategic alliance highlights BICSI's dedication to progressing the ICT profession worldwide.

Formed through an agreement with Tecnoviq Academy SDN BHD, BICSI Southeast Asia joins BICSI's global affiliate network, which includes

BICSI Japan ,

BICSI South Pacific ,

BICSI India , and

BICSI CALA . The addition of BICSI Southeast Asia will expand access to professional development opportunities for ICT practitioners in the region.

BICSI Southeast Asia aims to provide ICT professionals with advanced training, certifications, and industry-specific events, enhancing skills and fostering innovation across the territory.

"We are thrilled to be working with Tecnoviq to amplify BICSI's global mission in Southeast Asia," says John H. Daniels, BICSI's chief executive officer. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering BICSI members and other ICT professionals in and around the region to help build the Connected World of tomorrow."

Since the BICSI Board of Directors designated several countries within Southeast Asia as a district in 2002, the region has seen remarkable growth due to the persistent efforts of many dedicated volunteers. Through hosting BICSI endorsed events and conferences, we have significantly expanded networking and educational opportunities for ICT professionals in the area. What started with limited activities has now evolved into the establishment of the BICSI Southeast Asia Affiliate, poised to address the unique needs of the local ICT community with customized activities and programs aimed at advancing the profession.

"[We look forward to] nurturing sustainable progress and cultivating future ICT leaders in Southeast Asia," says Mary Elizabeth Cheng, founder of Tecnoviq Learning Academy.

About BICSI:

BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the ICT profession and currently serves more than 26,000 members and credential holders. BICSI is the preeminent resource for the Connected World. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

About Tecnoviq Learning Academy SDN BHD:

Based in Malaysia, TECLA is the first ICT-focused educational platform in Southeast Asia, providing comprehensive training and full certification for aspiring ICT practitioners. TECLA is an e-Learning platform offering fully certified, Virtual, Physical and Self-Paced Online ICT courses for aspiring industry professionals.

