EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 13, 2024 -- Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company best known for its roles as the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) and Toll-Free Number Administrator (TFNA), as well as its forward-thinking fraud prevention services, has announced the appointment of Stacy Graham to its Advisory Board. The Advisory Board provides thoughtful guidance and insights to help Somos bring value to its customers and stakeholders.

Somos, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Sinch's Stacy Graham to its Advisory Board

Ms. Graham is the Trust & Assurance Policy Director for

Sinch. In her role, she oversees the development and implementation of operational policies related to critical Trust & Assurance topics, including Do Not Originate (DNO), STIR/SHAKEN and Fraud Management. Additionally, Ms. Graham serves on the Communications Fraud Control Association (CFCA)'s Board of Directors.

"I am truly excited to join Somos' Advisory Board and contribute to its mission of building greater trust in the telecom ecosystem," states Ms. Graham. "The focus on enhancing transparency, security and consumer confidence aligns with my own professional values. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Somos to drive innovative solutions and support the company's growth in this critical industry."

The Advisory Board is comprised of leading industry professionals from organizations including Bandwidth, Google, Salesforce, Verizon and more. With the addition of Ms. Graham, the Somos Advisory Board will continue its commitment to keeping the industry innovative and at the forefront of digital transformation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Graham to our Advisory Board," said Gina Perini, Chair of the Board & CEO of Somos. "With Ms. Graham's leadership and focus on combating fraud in the telecom industry, she brings a level of expertise that will significantly enhance our efforts to rebuild consumer trust in telecom channels and uphold the highest standards of integrity. Her insights will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and strengthen our commitment to building a more secure telecom ecosystem."

About Somos, Inc.

As the world becomes more interconnected, Somos enables brands, consumers, and communities to communicate in an environment of greater trust and convenience. Somos is a global, trusted source of phone number administration, routing data, identity verification, and identity management services for the telecommunications ecosystem. As the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering (TFNA), and the Reassigned Numbers Database (RND), Somos supports over 1,400 service providers in North America and manages over 7 billion phone numbers to enable seamless communications between enterprises and consumers.

XConnect, a Somos company, extends the reach of Somos' solutions to a global audience through its portfolio of trusted phone number intelligent solutions, covering hundreds of different datasets to serve the global voice and message ecosystems.

Through their global portfolio of products and services and a collaborative approach in everything they do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world. To learn more about Somos, please visit .

