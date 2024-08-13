Guidehouse Accelerates Digital Transformation For Federal Government With Google Public Sector

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Revolutionizing how agencies tackle mission-critical challenges and drive transformative change

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, has announced it has teamed with Public Sector to drive systems modernization and cloud-based transformation for government agencies, enhancing efficiency, security, and innovation within government operations.

In collaboration with Google Public Sector, Guidehouse will help government agencies embrace digital technologies, streamline operations, and enhance decision-making processes. Through cloud migration, data analytics, and artificial intelligence solutions, agencies can optimize their workflows, reduce costs, and improve service delivery.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Google Cloud, and support the federal government in its mission to modernize and innovate," said Ben Butler, Executive Director, Strategic Technology Alliances at Guidehouse. "Our partnership with Google Public Sector empowers us to deliver innovative solutions that drive mission success for government agencies."

The partnership harnesses Guidehouse's deep expertise in delivering cloud-empowered digital transformation services alongside Google Cloud's cutting-edge technology to provide federal agencies with advanced solutions tailored to their unique mission-focused modernization and cost saving needs. Guidehouse will collaborate with Google Public Sector to develop and implement innovative solutions that modernize legacy systems, enhance security, and support compliance with regulatory requirements.

By leveraging Google Cloud's scalable and secure infrastructure, federal agencies can deliver seamless and personalized services to citizens with optimal speed, functionality, and security. This includes online portals for accessing information, mobile applications for engaging with government services, and AI agents for providing real-time assistance.

"Google Public Sector is thrilled to partner with Guidehouse, combining their expertise with Google Cloud's power to accelerate digital transformation across government," added Austin Adams, Director of Delivery Partners, Google Public Sector. "Together, we'll deliver solutions that streamline operations, unlock new possibilities, and ultimately better serve our federal government clients and their constituents."

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally.

Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit guidehouse .

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin [email protected]

SOURCE Guidehouse