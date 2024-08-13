German Police Detain Suspect In Displaced Ukrainian Murder Case

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German law enforcers have detained a Ukrainian national suspected of murdering another Ukrainian man in one of the shelters set up for displaced persons.

This was confirmed to Ukrinform by the Rostock prosecutor's office.

"A suspect was detained on suspicion of murdering a of Ukraine. He is also a Ukrainian national, 26 years of age. Charges have been pressed. It is currently being decided how an arrest warrant can be applied to the suspect," the press service said.

A Ukrainian is suspected of murdering his compatriot the day before in a refugee shelter in Rostock. A security guard found the victim, 46, with serious injuries. The police and medics rushed to the scene but the victim succumbed to his wounds.

The inquiry led by the local criminal police is in progress.

This is not the first case where a violent crime is committed against displaced Ukrainians in Germany. Two teenage basketball players, Volodymyr Yermakov and Artem Kozachenko, were murdered, as were two soldiers wounded at war who were undergoing rehabilitation, a 9-year-old girl Valeria, as well as a grandmother and mother of a newborn child as perpetrators aimed to abduct the child.

In total, Germany has provided shelter to almost 1.2 million Ukrainians since Russia unleashed a large scale invasion in February 2022.