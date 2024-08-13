FC Neftchi Transfers Portuguese Midfielder
Date
8/13/2024 9:20:21 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
FC Neftchi has transferred Portuguese midfielder Raphael Guzzo,
Azernews reports. A two-year contract was signed
with the midfielder. He will wear jersey No 6 in Neftchi.
Formed at Benfica, where he was only a reserve, Raphael Gregorio
Guzzo played 70 Primeira Liga games and scored four goals for
Tondela and Vizela. He also played briefly in Spain Segunda
Division for Reuse and the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A for
Goias.
FC Neftchi was founded on 18 March 1937 and played under the
name of Neftyanik until 1968. Since then, the club has been
competing under the name of Neftchi.
The football club played for a total of 27 seasons in the Top
Division of Soviet football. The main achievement of that period is
the bronze medals of the USSR Championship won in 1966.
FC Neftchi has won nine Azerbaijan Premier League titles, six
Azerbaijan Cups and two Azerbaijan Supercup titles. The club is one
of the two teams in Azerbaijan, along with Qarabağ, which has
participated in all Azerbaijan Premier League championships so
far.
In 2012, FC Neftchi became the first Azerbaijani club to advance
to the group stage of a European competition after defeating APOEL
4–2 on aggregate in the play-off round of the 2012–13 UEFA Europa
League.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN13082024000195011045ID1108549382
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.