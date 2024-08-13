Fuel Sales In Azerbaijan Reach Record High
Date
8/13/2024 9:20:21 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
From January to July of this year, fuel sales in Azerbaijan
reached 1.82 billion manats, encompassing both gasoline and diesel
fuel, Azernews reports citing the State Statistics
Committee.
The State Statistics Committee reported a 6.8% increase in
revenue from these fuel sales compared to the same period last
year. During this timeframe, sales of automobile gasoline and
diesel fuel contributed 5.6% to the total retail trade turnover in
Azerbaijan.
Additionally, for the first seven months of this year, the
retail sector saw total sales of 32.3 billion manats in food
products, beverages, and tobacco, along with 14.5 billion manats in
non-food goods. Compared to January-July 2023, retail trade
turnover grew by 3.4% in real terms. This includes a 1.9% increase
in sales of food products, beverages, and tobacco, and a 5.3% rise
in non-food items.
