Prosper Achieves Significant Milestone, Having Helped Over 2 Million Customers Improve Their Financial Well-Being

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosper Marketplace , the first peer-to-peer lending in the United States, proudly announces that, as of July 2024, it has helped more than 2 million customers advance their well-being through access to its personal loan, credit card, home equity, and retail investor products.

This is a significant milestone, which has been achieved following Prosper's expansion of its suite of services and products over the past six years. The company has also provided access to over $28 billion in funds for borrowers since inception, including approximately $775 million in credit card sales in less than three years.

"We are grateful to our customers for placing their trust in us to support them on their financial journey," said David Kimball, CEO of Prosper . "During these extraordinary times, when the economy is still recovering from the global pandemic and is also dealing with inflation, higher interest rates, and other challenges, it says so much that our customers have chosen to work with us in a competitive financial services marketplace."



In addition to obtaining personal loans issued by WebBank , Prosper customers can:



Utilize the Prosper® Card to access a line of credit for meeting expenses and taking control of their finances.

Turn home equity into cash with home equity loans and lines of credit available through Prosper. Home equity loans and lines of credit available via Prosper can enable customers to keep their existing mortgages, and use the funds they receive for any purpose1. Invest in peer-to-peer loans to earn solid returns while diversifying their portfolios.

"Peer-to-peer lending has revolutionized financial services, by giving individual investors the opportunity to help ordinary Americans achieve their financial dreams while expanding and diversifying their investment portfolio beyond conventional options," Kimball continued . "While personal loans are a vital component of our business, and our mission, we will continue to provide additional tools and products to help Americans do more for and with their credit. We congratulate our team, and our customers, for all they have done to bring our business to this point."

To learn more about what Prosper can do for you, please visit .

About Prosper

Founded in 2005, Prosper introduced U.S. consumers to an innovative new approach to personal finance called peer-to-peer lending. Almost 20 years later, Prosper has helped over 2 million customers achieve financial well-being through a comprehensive suite of products.

Prosper's flagship personal loan marketplace continues to offer a unique value for borrowers and investors alike. Home equity loans and lines of credit through Prosper provide homeowners a range of options and choices for tapping into the equity they've worked hard to build. The Prosper® Card supports people seeking access to credit and flexibility in managing their finances.

Regardless of the product, Prosper is dedicated to meeting people where they are in their financial journey, in order to advance their financial well-being. Learn more at .

1. For Texas home equity products through Prosper, funds cannot be used to pay (in part or in full) non-homestead debt at account opening.

All personal loans made by WebBank.

The Prosper® Card is an unsecured credit card issued by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard® International.

Prosper's borrower payment dependent notes ("Notes") are offered pursuant to a Prospectus available at: prosper/prospectus. Notes are not guaranteed or FDIC-insured, and investors may lose some or all of the principal invested. Investors should carefully consider these and other risks and uncertainties before investing.

Home equity products through Prosper may not be available in all states.

All home equity products are underwritten and issued by Prosper's Lending Partners. Please see your agreement for details.

Prosper Marketplace, Inc. NMLS# 111473_Licensing & Disclosures | NMLS Consumer Access

Prosper Funding LLC_221 Main Street, Suite 300 | San Francisco, CA 94105_© 2005-2024 Prosper Funding LLC. All rights reserved.

Equal Housing Lender

Contact:

Laura Marvin

JConnelly

[email protected]

973-349-2959

SOURCE Prosper Marketplace