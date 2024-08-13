Iran aims to increase value of e-commerce trade by 300 percent by 2029

(MENAFN) The head of Iran's Center for e-Commerce Development, Amin Kolahdouzan, has announced ambitious plans to significantly boost the value of e-commerce transactions within the country over the next five years. According to a report by an Iranian news agency, the center aims to triple the current value of e-commerce exchanges by the end of its five-year plan. Kolahdouzan expressed optimism that this target, which amounts to 90 trillion rials (approximately USD180 million), will be successfully achieved.



Reflecting on the progress made in the e-commerce sector, Kolahdouzan highlighted a notable increase in the volume of e-commerce transactions in the country. He pointed out that back in October 2023, the volume of transactions had surged by 75 percent during the first half of the previous Iranian calendar year, which spans from March 21 to September 22, 2023, compared to the same period in the prior year. This remarkable growth underscores the rapid expansion of e-commerce in Iran.



Kolahdouzan shared these insights during a ceremony celebrating National E-commerce Day in Tehran. He emphasized that the first six months of the year saw a significant boost in e-commerce activities, marking a substantial improvement over the previous year's figures. This growth is seen as a positive indicator of the increasing adoption of digital transactions and the overall development of the e-commerce sector in Iran.



The ambitious goal to triple the value of e-commerce transactions reflects the government's commitment to further advancing this sector. As Iran continues to embrace digital commerce, the efforts of the Center for e-Commerce Development will play a crucial role in driving this growth, ensuring that the country keeps pace with global trends and maximizes the potential of its e-commerce market.

MENAFN13082024000045015839ID1108549349