SOPRANO SUPERSTAR TO HOST SEMINAR ON MUSIC, HEALTH

Soprano superstar Renée Fleming will present a called Music and Mind hosted at Armstrong Auditorium in Edmond on September 11 at 7:30 p.m. Music and Mind has been presented in more than 50 cities around the world where Renée invites leading local scientists, physicians, and practitioners to join her, offering illuminating discussions and sharing the latest findings about this growing field with communities where she performs.

"A motivation behind our concert series here at Armstrong is that music can benefit all of us in positive ways-health included," said Program Director Ryan Malone. "So we are excited to host a seminar that highlights some of these things-and what a treat that is with such an icon of the music world."



Fleming is a leading advocate for the study of the powerful connections between the arts and health. As Artistic Advisor to the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, she launched the first ongoing collaboration between America's national cultural center and the National Institutes of Health, and she partners with other leading organizations to bring attention to research and practice at the intersection of music, health, and neuroscience.



Tickets are $20 to $45 for adults and $10 to $25 for youth. Advanced reservations are recommended. Visit

ée-fleming or call the box office on 405-285-1010.

The following evening September 12 Fleming will perform a recital inspired by her 2023 GRAMMY Award-winning album, Voice of Nature also at Armstrong Auditorium. Tickets available at armstrongauditorium.

