REVOLT Sets Out On Unforgettable Back-To-School Celebration Tour At Hbcus

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Black-owned multimedia company welcomes students back to campus with top performers and exclusive giveaways

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REVOLT , the leading Black-owned multimedia company, today announced the launch of the highly anticipated 2024 Back in Session HBCU Tour . This exciting new tour marks a dynamic return to campus life, celebrating the start of a new academic year with an incredible lineup of events designed to energize and inspire students across the nation.

The 2024 Back in Session HBCU Tour is set to kick off with three unforgettable stops across the country, beginning in Washington, DC at Sycamore + Oak on August 24th. The tour will then head to Houston, TX for an electrifying performance at Axelrad on August 28th, before wrapping up in Atlanta, GA at West Side Motor Lounge on September 6th. Each event will showcase top-tier talent, featuring headliner Luh Tyler, a rising star known for his dynamic energy and chart-topping hits.

Beyond the thrilling performances, tour stop attendees will have the chance to win an array of enviable giveaways. Prizes include exclusive meet-and-greets with Luh Tyler, VIP concert tickets offering premium access, and coveted passes to REVOLT World, granting insider access to the ultimate REVOLT experience.

"The Back in Session HBCU Tour is all about connection-connecting with our audience, with the culture, and with the communities that are driving the future," said Detavio Samuels, CEO at REVOLT. "We're bringing the energy, the music, and the experiences that make REVOLT what it is, right to the students who are making their mark."

This new initiative showcases REVOLT's dedication to the HBCU community by fostering a dynamic and inclusive environment for students and underscores the mission to make the upcoming fall semester a season of inspiration, unity, and celebration.

For more information, please visit



and visit



to find REVOLT in your area.

ABOUT REVOLT

REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear, and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip-Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends, and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip-Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded in 2013, REVOLT attracts over 50 million millennials and Gen Z audiences through their disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT launched a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more.

SOURCE REVOLT