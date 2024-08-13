Teamsnap Brings World-Class Training To Millions Of Basketball Players And Coaches With New Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Leading Youth Sports Further Advances Its Mission to Make Sports Accessible to All Through App-Exclusive Coaching Content Developed with the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap has announced a partnership with the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA, the official youth participation program of the and WNBA, to bring a wide range of coaching and training resources to the millions of basketball players and coaches already on the TeamSnap platform. This expands the existing relationship between the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA and MOJO Sports, which TeamSnap acquired in 2023, and builds on TeamSnap's recently launched content with other professional leagues-from MLS to MLB and PLL-to empower youth sports coaches across the country.

TeamSnap's partnership with the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA aims to address both the shortage of youth sports coaches in the U.S. and one of the key reasons for it: the lack of high-quality, accessible resources for those who play this important role. According to the National Council for Accreditation of Coaching Education, more than half of the 7.5 million youth and school coaches in the U.S. are volunteers-though most cite the lack of accessible and affordable training as a reason for not signing up or continuing. But when coaches do receive adequate training and support, the benefits cascade to their teams: training for coaches boosts retention and confidence among young athletes.

"TeamSnap is committed to supporting coaches, players, and families across the country. Our partnership with the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA will enable us to deliver high-quality content everywhere that young basketball players take to the court-equipping coaches with essential tools and helping players reach their full potential," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap . "As TeamSnap's platform continues to grow, we'll provide more expert-backed resources that prepare coaches and players to succeed both on and off the court."

Through the TeamSnap app, users now have round-the-clock access to more than 120 age-appropriate youth basketball resources for girls and boys, ages 5 to 14. These short-form videos make learning easy by providing at-home trainings, games, and practice plans to advance on-court performance. Parents and coaches can also access developmentally appropriate instructions and coaching points, designed in partnership with experts from the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA.

"The Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA is dedicated to improving basketball participation at the grassroots level and one of the ways we work towards that is by increasing access to coaching resources for those who want to pour into the next generation," said Adam Harper, Vice President, NBA Youth Basketball Development . We are proud to partner with TeamSnap to equip even more coaches with the tools they need to enhance the development of youth basketball players and promote enjoyable experiences for everyone.

TeamSnap is making major investments to use technology to build a more accessible, innovative, and informed future for youth sports. As the company continues to expand its network of professional leagues and expert partners, users can expect new training and educational materials in the TeamSnap app as part of TeamSnap+ and for organizations through the TeamSnap+ Coaches Pack-from technical, sport-specific training to generally applicable content on topics such as health and wellbeing. By raising the level of coaching education across the most widely played youth sports in the United States, TeamSnap aims to broaden the pipeline of players and fans at the grassroots level-empowering tomorrow's superstars and spreading the joy of play.

