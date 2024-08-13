South Florida PBS Health Channel And City Of North Lauderdale Partner To Bring Essential Health Resources To Residents

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Empowering North Lauderdale Residents with Accessible, Multilingual Information through Innovative Partnership

Miami, FL, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Florida PBS Health is excited to announce a new partnership with the City of North Lauderdale , focused on delivering vital and trustworthy health information to North Lauderdale residents through the Health Channel's widget on the City of North Lauderdale's website . North Lauderdale is the first municipality in Broward County to offer this valuable resource, joining other Miami-Dade County municipalities such as Aventura and Doral in providing residents with accessible health information.

South Florida PBS , a member station of PBS, the most trusted institution in the United States, developed the Health Channel, the nation's first TV channel dedicated to health. This innovative channel offers a unique approach, connecting viewers with medical and wellness experts in real-time to promote healthier lifestyle options. Collaborating with esteemed organizations, the Health Channel aims to equip individuals with the latest health information, empowering them to take greater control of their health and well-being.

North Lauderdale, a dynamic and diverse community, is recognized as a vibrant place to live, work, and play. The city prides itself on offering a high quality of life to its residents.

The Health Channel widget, now available on The City of North Lauderdale's website , features regularly updated short form videos addressing common health concerns. Each month, the widget will focus on a different health topic, including Mental Health, Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and much more. Additionally, the widget offers closed captioning in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole to ensure accessibility for all residents.

“Partnering with the City of North Lauderdale represents an exciting opportunity to provide essential health information to a wider audience. We are proud to collaborate with North Lauderdale to ensure that residents have access to the latest and most reliable health resources, including closed captioning in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole. This supports our mission to promote health and wellness across South Florida,” said Dolores Fernandez Alonso, CEO and President for South Florida PBS.

“ During my campaign for office, I had the pleasure of meeting Jeneissy Azcuy and Anabel Moncada from South Florida PBS at a Broward League of Cities meeting. They introduced me to the Health Channel's initiative to provide free health information. Our City of North Lauderdale IT team and city manager worked diligently to bring this initiative to fruition. I am thrilled to announce that this service is now available to the residents of North Lauderdale, making history as the first city in Broward County to offer this interactive health widget, ” stated Vice Mayor Dee Lewis-Ricketts.

South Florida PBS is Florida's largest public media company, including Public Broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast and WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the Health Channel, the only 24/7 channel dedicated to health in the nation. South Florida PBS connects organizations and institutions across our region and preserves South Florida's history. Leading the way in this global society, South Florida PBS is committed to creating and presenting award-winning programs focused on kids, education, arts and culture, health, environment, science, and civic engagement. Learn more at

