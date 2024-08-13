Vanderhall Motor Works To Attend The 2024 Gateway Conference On September 4-5

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PROVO, Utah, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanderhall Motor Works, Inc. (“Vanderhall” or“the Company”), a leading designer, engineer, and of light mobility vehicles, will attend the upcoming 2024 Annual Gateway , which is being held September 4-5, at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



Vanderhall executives will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

For additional information, to request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email ... .

About The Gateway Conference

Set against the backdrop of the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, the Gateway Conference offers a unique stage for both public and private companies to introduce their stories to new audiences. Celebrating 25 years of fostering impactful industry connections, this year's conference embodies Gateway's mission of connecting leading growth-stage companies with prospective investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets constituents.

The event offers attendees an exclusive look at a diverse array of companies across sectors such as technology, cleantech, consumer, industrials, financial services, and healthcare. Through presentations and one-on-one meetings, investors and analysts will have exclusive access to senior company executives from over 100 private and public companies.

About Gateway Group

Gateway is a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm specializing in assisting emerging growth companies for over 25 years. We work with businesses at various stages of corporate development, from private startups to public enterprises. Our team of experts offers decades of experience in all facets of corporate communications, including investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR), as well as cutting-edge digital media services such as branding & creative, web development, and social media. Gateway clients are industry leaders in technology, consumer, industrials, finance, business services, and more. To learn more about Gateway Group, our offerings, or how we can help meet your communications needs visit gateway-grp.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Vanderhall

Vanderhall designs, engineers, and manufactures light mobility vehicles. The Company's off-road and on-road vehicles provide customers with unforgettable driving experiences by delivering unmatched performance, technology, and styling. Its products are sold through a network of dealers globally. For further information visit:

Company Contact:

Matt Van Dyke

...

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton

Gateway Group, Inc.

...

949-574-3860