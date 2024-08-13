Break Breadsticks This Back To School Season With Fazoli’S $4 Pastas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fan Favorite Deal Returns Just in Time for Study Hall

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Time to crack open the and dig into some breadsticks! Fazoli's , America's favorite fast and fresh Italian chain owned by Brands Inc., is offering a saucy, scholarly deal - $4 fan-favorite pastas – to celebrate back to school! Available now and running through Sept. 9 at participating locations, guests can indulge in fan-favorite pasta dishes for only $4, including Regular Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce and Fettuccine Alfredo!

Available for dine-in, drive-thru and online guests who use the code BACK4SCHOOL, fans should be sure to pencil in this hot deal ASAP. All three pasta offerings are loaded with flavor and, as always, served with free freshly baked, signature breadsticks.

“After the success of our Fourth of July promotion, we look forward to treating our loyal guests to a filling, hearty meal,” said Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing at Fazoli's.“Value and quality will always be key cornerstones of the Fazoli's brand and we will continue to devise impactful promotions that underscore our commitment to this.”

Since 1988, Fazoli's has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. From unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

About Fazoli's

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's owns and operates over 200 restaurants in 26 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli's prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza, and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit .

