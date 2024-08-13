A. Duie Pyle Receives Logistics Management’S Quest For Quality Award For The 35Th Straight Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The leading provider recognized as the top LTL carrier in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic region

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier 100-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based solutions, today announces it has been named a recipient of the 41st Quest for Quality Awards presented by Logistics Management magazine. Pyle's excellence has been consistently acknowledged by the outlet for an impressive streak of 35 consecutive years. During this time, the company has consistently ranked among the top performers in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Regional LTL Carriers category.



Now in its 41st year, the "Quest for Quality" Awards are revered in the transportation and logistics industry as the foremost measure of customer satisfaction and performance excellence for carriers, ports and logistics providers worldwide. Honorees were evaluated on their performance across criteria including customer service, reliability, value, IT capabilities, equipment and operational efficiency. These prestigious awards result from an extensive six-month research project conducted by the Peerless Research Group.

“Over the last 100 years, we've consistently set ambitious customer service goals and dedicated ourselves to surpassing them," said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at Pyle.“Being recognized year after year as the leading LTL carrier in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Regions by Logistics Management magazine readers highlights our commitment to continuous improvement in LTL services and exceeding customer expectations. Our Pyle People have been the key to consistently delivering high-quality results for the last century."



This year's edition of the Quest for Quality Awards determined honorees through a survey conducted among Logistics Management readers, who are buyers of logistics and transportation services that depend on carriers and service providers worldwide daily. In a shifting and growing industry landscape, supply chain customers nationwide rely on Pyle to deliver quality service that meets their evolving demands. Pyle is committed to addressing these changing needs, as demonstrated by its receipt of this award.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.

