XIL Health Ranks 117 On The 2024 Inc. 5000, Crediting Visory Health For Its Success

ESTERO, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory , a women-led, patient-first health tech prescription that is transforming the way women, families and caregivers access affordable healthcare through its prescription discount card, today announces its parent company, XIL Health , is sitting at the top of the Inc. 5000 list due to Visory Health's explosive growth.

In its fourth consecutive year on the list, XIL Health ranked No. 117 overall, No. 12 in the health services category, and No. 14 in Florida. XIL Health and Visory Health are navigating through the health tech industry with robust solutions that keep consumers healthy and pharmacy doors open.

XIL Health recognizes Visory Health as a driving force behind its growth over the last two years. Visory Health has served over 4.17 million people with access to affordable medication and is accepted in more than 36,000 pharmacies, and growing, across the U.S.

“Visory Health and XIL Health have hit a major milestone, and I could not be more excited, confident and proud of our exceptional team throughout the last few years,” said Visory Health and XIL Health CEO and Founder Susan Lang.“Ranking as a top company in the U.S. further proves our impact, the growing demand for change in the healthcare system and only motivates us to push the boundaries further.”

Visory Health leverages proprietary cloud-based technology benefiting both pharmacies and consumers. Despite rising healthcare market challenges, Visory Health has spearheaded change within the industry by challenging the fundamental right for affordable healthcare for consumers.

“We've taken a different approach to healthcare and it's successful. Ranking at number 117 on this list proves that,” said Visory Health and XIL Health CFO, Karen Baer.“I'm elated with our growth. Visory Health has been engaging with underserved communities through strategic partnerships and events to better understand the healthcare accessibility challenges consumers are facing and learn how we can best address these issues.”

Visory Health has received additional accolades this year including recognition as an Outstanding Healthcare Organization by Aging 2.0 and a 2024 Best Place to Work by the St. Louis Business Journal. Visory Health's CEO and founder, Lang, was previously named a 2023 Forbes 50 Over 50 and 2022 Inc. Female Founder 100 . For more information on Visory Health, visit .

Visory Health is a women-led, patient-first health tech platform transforming the way everyone, especially women, caregivers and underserved individuals have access to healthcare. Visory Health's model puts customers' needs and identities at the core of how it operates. They have saved millions of customers money on their prescription medications, creating healthier families and communities. With a network of over 36,000 pharmacy partners nationwide including Kroger, Stop & Shop, Publix, Walmart and more, Visory Health delivers affordable prescription prices all over the country and is free to use. To learn more, visit .

With a mission to help clients re-imagine business for greater success in the future, XIL Health is a strategic analytics and technology company dedicated to giving businesses what they need to compete and win in today's uncertain healthcare market. The team works with PBMs, retail pharmacies, hospitals, health plans, startups, infusion companies, LTC pharmacies and physician groups to help them pivot, change their economics and find new opportunities within the rapidly changing pharmaceutical industry. For more information, visit .

