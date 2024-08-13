Fulcrum GT Introduces SCREENS™ Solution For Managing Ethical Walls

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New UpfrontTM component reduces law firm risk with streamlined ethical screens process at matter intake to secure information and downstream systems

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum GT , provider of the leading digital business for and professional services firms, announces the launch of the latest solution to its popular UpfrontTM new business intake platform. SCREENSTM is now available as a software-as-a-service case management solution for coordination of client evaluation, legal conflicts management and research.



Offered as a new solution in Fulcrum's Upfront new business intake and conflicts management platform, SCREENS reduces risk by simplifying the creation and management of ethical walls, all tailored to the needs of the law firm. Built to augment Upfront, SCREENS effectively takes new business intake and conflict risk practices to the next level. The tool allows users to create and manage ethical screens, supports automated notifications to inform users of screens, monitors the need for ongoing screens and integrates to secure the necessary downstream systems. SCREENS also includes a management dashboard that provides users with a view of the screens to which they are subject and for administrative personnel to view and manage all screens in place across the firm.

“Risk management remains a high priority across the legal spectrum, for law firm leaders as well as corporate executives and general counsel, and we remain committed to evolving our offerings to ensure they meet the needs of our clients today and into the future,” says Fulcrum associate director of risk management Casey Beck.“Fulcrum Upfront customers have expressed enthusiasm about the add-on, citing its efficiency and flexibility in better managing ethical walls.”

The new SCREENS solution is part of Fulcrum's Upfront intelligent workflows that simplify compliance with anti-money laundering and know your client standards as part of core new business intake and conflicts management. SCREENS allows users to create and maintain ethical screens and to enforce those screens with downstream systems, integrating with conflict search results and conflict reports as well as with third-party compliance systems. SCREENS features a comprehensive dashboard of all screens and offers automatic updates to screens in place for specific cases, as well as tools for monitoring and optimizing their effectiveness. The solution facilitates memos, acknowledgments and real-time analytics. Every action taken within SCREENS is fully auditable, ensuring complete transparency and accountability.

Fulcrum will offer in-person demonstrations of its new Upfront SCREENS solution at ILTACON this month.

About Fulcrum GT

Fulcrum GT is the leading provider of secure, reliable business solutions designed for professional services firms, including legal, accounting and consulting firms. The Fulcrum Digital Business Platform simplifies and standardizes business operations to help firms run smoothly, efficiently and effectively. From first interaction through deployment of solutions and then through ongoing day-to-day operations after go-live, the company emphasizes a partnership approach to its client relationships, with solution experts remaining available long term to provide support, advice and assistance. With more than 30 patented products, business processes and qualified Partner Packaged Solutions, Fulcrum GT is SAP's designated preferred partner for law firms and other professional services organizations. For more information visit fulcrumgt.com .

