Vizypay Recognized On 2024 Inc. 5000 List For Fourth Year In A Row

WAUKEE, Iowa, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , the leading payment processing fintech serving small businesses in rural America, today announces its recognition on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing, privately-owned companies. VizyPay ranked No. 2823 overall, No. 14 in Iowa and No. 9 in Des Moines.



As a four-time honoree, this recognition emphasizes the company's rapid growth, innovative solutions, and commitment to excellence. VizyPay is propelling the fintech industry forward, transforming the payments landscape for small to medium-sized businesses. Its merchants have saved more than $40 million in processing fees and have processed 131 million transactions for its more than 12,000 nationwide merchants.

“Our commitment to supporting rural small businesses gives us a distinct perspective and fuels our mission to be a leader in building up the Silicon Prairie in the Midwest,” said Austin Mac Nab, CEO and Founder of VizyPay.“Being recognized by Inc. 5000 four years in a row is a testament to our efforts. We see a significant need for affordable, accessible fintech services, and we take great pride in meeting that need with affordable world-class solutions.”

This year, the bootstrapped company has been driving impressive advancements in fintech with a series of strategic initiatives and milestones. VizyPay has solidified a strategic partnership with Clover, investing over $1.3 million in Clover terminals and hardware. This offers flexible purchasing and subscription options for its merchants. Financially, VizyPay's revenue surged 18% in 2023 to $21.5 million and is projected to reach $24 million in 2024.

This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years. This was during a time of navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

“I'm increasingly impressed by the dedication and innovation of our team every year, which has propelled VizyPay to new heights of success,” said Frank Pagano, Managing Partner at VizyPay.“Being included on this list now four years in a row is a humbling reminder of our progress. Our staff is truly remarkable, bringing their best every day with a commitment to making a difference. We embrace a culture of hard work and enthusiasm, and that's the essence of the VizyPay way.”

VizyPay also received recognition on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, ranking No. 84.

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #1841 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year revenue growth of 305%.

Media Contact

Alexis Ware

Uproar PR for VizyPay

...