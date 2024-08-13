TRU Staffing Partners Makes The Inc. 5000 List For The Fifth Time In Seven Years

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognized Among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the US

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, today announced its inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This remarkable achievement marks the fifth time in the past seven years that TRU Staffing Partners has made the prestigious list.



The Inc. 5000 is an annual ranking compiled by Inc. magazine that highlights the nation's most dynamic and successful businesses. This recognition underscores TRU Staffing Partners' ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in providing unparalleled services to its clients and candidates.

“We are honored to be recognized by Inc. magazine for the fifth time as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S.,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder and CEO of TRU Staffing Partners.“This milestone reflects the trust and loyalty our customers have in our organization as well as our strategic investments, top talent acquisition, innovative processes, and the dedication of our exceptional team.”

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” said Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and A.I. to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

TRU Staffing Partners' inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list not only highlights its robust growth but also emphasizes its leadership in the data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity staffing sectors. The company's continued success reflects its adaptability, responsiveness, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

TRU Staffing Partners is a globally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity. TRU has earned extensive accolades, including as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing National Company 2016 (1043), 2017 (1189), 2022 (4189) 2023 (4326), and 2024 (4494); an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2021 (NY Metro 175); first place for National Law Journal's 2018 Legal Outplacement/Career Transition Coaching and 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter; and 2019 Hall of Fame recipient in the Best Legal Recruiter category. TRU represents tens of thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed thousands of professionals in the Fortune 1000, Am Law 200, and global software, service provider, and consulting firm communities. TRU maintains an exclusive global roster of contract data privacy, protection, and discovery talent ready to deploy on-premise or remotely instantly. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite circle of exceptional companies and professionals.

