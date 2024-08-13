EQT Completes Acquisition Of WSO2

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With the complete and a new board in place, WSO2 is well-positioned to accelerate the company's business and growth worldwide

Austin, TX , Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2, a leading global provider of digital transformation technologies, said today that its acquisition by EQT, first announced May 3, 2024, has completed. EQT will support WSO2's next phase of accelerated growth and innovation by drawing on EQT's deep experience in the software space, global of experts, and dedicated digital value-creation team.

Since its inception in 2005, WSO2 has been at the forefront of building innovative software that allows organizations to seamlessly deliver digital experiences. Today, WSO2's platform offers a complete set of market leading solutions across integration, API management, identity & access management (IAM) and application development. Thousands of organizations, including hundreds of the world's largest corporations, top universities, and governments, rely on WSO2's cloud native software as a service (SaaS) and open-source offerings to drive their digital initiatives-executing 60 trillion transactions and managing over 1 billion identities each year.

WSO2 now joins EQT's extensive global portfolio of enterprise software companies, which includes firms such as Billtrust, IFS, SUSE, Storable, thinkproject, Virtusa and Waystar.

New WSO2 Board Positions WSO2 for Accelerated Growth

With the acquisition, a new board of directors has been formed to spearhead the next stage of WSO2's growth. Leading the board as chair is Jonas Persson , who formerly served as CEO of Microsoft Sweden and has been the chairperson for several portfolio companies like SUSE, Acumatica, IFS and Sitecore. He is joined by Hari Gopalakrishnan , a partner in the EQT Private Capital Asia advisory team and Global co-head of EQT's services sector team, and Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana , who founded WSO2 and will continue his role as CEO.

“WSO2 is a strong enterprise software company that has delivered a proven track record of innovation and scaled to address the digital transformation demands of enterprises worldwide,” said Jonas Personn, WSO2 board chair.“I am excited to partner with WSO2's management team in building on this momentum to accelerate the company's growth and global adoption.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Jonas, Hari and the EQT team in accelerating our innovation agenda, expanding our global footprint, and empowering enterprises to thrive in the digital economy,” said Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, WSO2 founder and CEO.“With EQT's support and the deep expertise of our new board members, we are well-positioned for this next stage of WSO2's evolution.”

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with EUR 246 billion in total assets under management (EUR 133 billion in fee-generating assets under management), within two business segments – Private Capital and Real Assets. EQT owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas and supports them in achieving sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership. For more information visit and follow EQT on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and Instagram .

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 is the largest independent software provider of open-source API management, integration, and identity and access management (IAM) products. WSO2's products and platforms-including our next-gen internal developer platform, Choreo-empower organizations to leverage the full potential of APIs for secure delivery of digital services and applications, enabling thousands of enterprises in over 90 countries globally to drive their digital transformation journeys. Our open-source, API-first approach frees developers and architects from vendor lock-in, enabling rapid digital product creation. Recognized as leaders by industry analysts, WSO2 has over 800 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, with nearly USD100M in annual recurring revenue. Visit to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedI and (Twitter).

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

###





CONTACT: Zaithoon Bin Ahamed WSO2 Head of Corporate Communications ...