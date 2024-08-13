Surfactants Market To Surpass USD 69.00 Billion By 2031, Witnessing 5.1% CAGR Growth | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford, USA, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the global Surfactants will attain a value of $69.00 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Surfactants can lower water's surface tension, which effectively makes molecules slipperier and less predicted for them to attach and interact with oil and grease, chemicals known as surfactants are employed in several cleaning treatments. Due to their many applications, accessibility, and low cost, surfactants are predicted to have substantial growth in the market. In addition, the surfactants market is projected to expand during the projection period due to a rise in the usage pf surfactants in household detergents. Download a detailed overview:

Anionic Surfactants Dominate the Surfactants Market, Owing to Rise in Demand for Linear Alkyl Benzene

Anionic surfactants now dominate the market due to a rise in demand for linear alkyl benzene, used in detergents and other cleaning products. Since it generates a lot of foam when mixed with the base, anionic is a common component for detergent and cleaning solutions. Since non-ionic agents frequently have low or no foaming, they are ideal for emulsifying oils. It is anticipated that the advantages of less foaming are expected to fasten the market growth.

Personal Care Segment is Anticipated to Grow During the Forecast period, Owing to Rise in Consumer Demand for Personal Care

The personal care segment of the surfactants market is expanding at the fastest rate. This rise is being driven by an increase in demand from consumers for skincare, hair care, and cosmetic products, all of which heavily depend on surfactants for their ability to clean and foam. Surfactant technology has advanced due to consumer demand for formulations that are gentler and more eco-friendly. This, in addition to expanding markets in Latin America and Asia-Pacific, has helped this segment grow at a faster rate than others.

Asia-Pacific Dominated the Surfactants Market Due to Rise in Demand for Personal Care and Home Care in the Developing Countries

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2023, with a valuation of $18.21 billion. The expansion is due to rise in demand for personal care and home care products from developing countries such as China, Japan, and India. The enhanced lives of consumers brought about by economic development have raised demand for personal hygiene products including hand wash, shaving cream, and shampoo. Due to the low labor and production costs in these developing economies, many industry leaders are relocating there in hopes of expanding their global recognition and success. Given that it is the biggest consumer and net importer of nonionic products, China offers development potential.

North America to Maintain its Dominance During the Forecast Period, Attributed to Rise in Disposable Income

North America is expected to dominate the global market due to its rapid industrialization and increase in disposable income. The region's economically viable countries are driving the industry with more producers of bio-based surfactants. Changes in consumer lifestyle and the growing demand for cosmetics and homecare products are expected to influence the size of the market in this region. Many producers, including Dow, Chevron, and Formosa Plastics, have increased their supply of ethylene oxide; of this, 23% of refined ethylene grade is utilized in the production of surfactants.

Surfactants Market Insights

Drivers:



Rise in population and urbanization

Increase in awareness regarding personal hygiene Growth of the Food and Beverages Industry

Restraints:



High processing costs

Technological Barriers Fluctuation in raw material costs

Major Players Operating Within the Surfactants Market

The following are the Top Surfactants Companies



Solvay SA

Rhodia

Lion Corporation

BASF SE

Huntsman Corporation

Kao Corporation

Lonza Group Ltd.

Innospec Inc.

Sasol Limited Dow Chemicals

Key Questions Covered in the Global Surfactants Market Report



What are the factors hampering market growth?

Which region has dominated the surfactants market? What is the estimated growth rate of the surfactants market by 2031?

This report provides the following insights:



Analysis of key drivers (rise in population and urbanization and increase in awareness regarding personal hygiene), restraints (high processing costs and technological barriers), opportunities (ongoing R&D in surfactants), and challenges (fluctuation in raw material costs) influencing the growth of the surfactants market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the surfactants market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the surfactants market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

