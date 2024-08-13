Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage drilling International Ltd. ("Vantage" or the“Company”) reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of approximately $14.2 million or $1.07 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024, based on weighted average shares outstanding, as compared to a net income attributable to shareholders of approximately $1.5 million or $0.11 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
As of June 30, 2024, Vantage had approximately $50.8 million in cash. This total includes $10.5 million of restricted cash and $12.8 million pre-funded by our Managed Services customers for near-term obligations. In comparison, on December 31, 2023, Vantage had $84.0 million in cash, including $10.8 million of restricted cash and $11.6 million pre-funded by our Managed Services customers.
Ihab Toma, CEO, commented: "The Company continued to perform well operationally and financially during the quarter, even with the Topaz Driller and Platinum Explorer undergoing major upgrades. The Topaz Driller continues to prepare for its upcoming contract while the Platinum Explorer enhances its marketability."
Mr. Toma continued,“EBITDA generation of $4.6 million during the quarter reflects the efficiency of our operations and the dedication of our employees during this transitional period.”
Vantage, a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships, and two premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of, third party-owned drilling units.
The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the Company's reports or filings posted to its website or otherwise made available to its investors or creditors. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Measures
We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the United States. However, in our earnings release and during our earnings calls we may reference company information that does not conform to GAAP. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that an analysis of this data is meaningful to investors because it provides insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and allows investors to better evaluate the financial results of the Company. However, these measures should not be viewed as an alternative to or substitute for GAAP measures of performance, and these non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with previously published Company reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Non-GAAP measures we may reference have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables entitled Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.
|
| Vantage Drilling International Ltd.
| Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
| (In thousands, except per share data)
| (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Three Months Ended June 30,
|
| Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
| 2024
|
| 2023
|
| 2024
|
| 2023
| Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Contract drilling services
|
| $
| 34,100
|
|
| $
| 67,673
|
|
| $
| 94,329
|
|
| $
| 115,590
|
| Management fees
|
|
| 5,697
|
|
|
| 5,569
|
|
|
| 11,223
|
|
|
| 7,689
|
| Reimbursables and other
|
|
| 10,015
|
|
|
| 34,598
|
|
|
| 20,408
|
|
|
| 61,633
|
| Total revenue
|
|
| 49,812
|
|
|
| 107,840
|
|
|
| 125,960
|
|
|
| 184,912
|
| Operating costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Operating costs
|
|
| 39,561
|
|
|
| 74,383
|
|
|
| 92,284
|
|
|
| 140,938
|
| General and administrative
|
|
| 5,225
|
|
|
| 5,161
|
|
|
| 12,479
|
|
|
| 9,992
|
| Depreciation
|
|
| 11,257
|
|
|
| 11,045
|
|
|
| 22,492
|
|
|
| 22,094
|
| (Gain) loss on EDC Sale
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 3
|
| Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
| 56,043
|
|
|
| 90,589
|
|
|
| 127,255
|
|
|
| 173,027
|
| Income (loss) from operations
|
|
| (6,231
| )
|
|
| 17,251
|
|
|
| (1,295
| )
|
|
| 11,885
|
| Other (expense) income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest income
|
|
| 200
|
|
|
| 141
|
|
|
| 494
|
|
|
| 190
|
| Interest expense and other financing charges
|
|
| (5,656
| )
|
|
| (5,346
| )
|
|
| (11,000
| )
|
|
| (10,904
| )
| Other, net
|
|
| (383
| )
|
|
| (457
| )
|
|
| (978
| )
|
|
| (135
| )
| Total other expense
|
|
| (5,839
| )
|
|
| (5,662
| )
|
|
| (11,484
| )
|
|
| (10,849
| )
| Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
| (12,070
| )
|
|
| 11,589
|
|
|
| (12,779
| )
|
|
| 1,036
|
| Income tax provision
|
|
| 2,141
|
|
|
| 10,584
|
|
|
| 4,622
|
|
|
| 2,606
|
| Net income (loss)
|
|
| (14,211
| )
|
|
| 1,005
|
|
|
| (17,401
| )
|
|
| (1,570
| )
| Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
| 10
|
|
|
| (457
| )
|
|
| (309
| )
|
|
| (746
| )
| Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders
|
| $
| (14,221
| )
|
| $
| 1,462
|
|
| $
| (17,092
| )
|
| $
| (824
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| EBITDA(1)
|
| $
| 4,643
|
|
| $
| 27,839
|
|
| $
| 20,219
|
|
| $
| 33,844
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Earnings (loss) per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Basic and Diluted
|
| $
| (1.07
| )
|
| $
| 0.11
|
|
| $
| (1.29
| )
|
| $
| (0.06
| )
| Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Basic
|
|
| 13,295
|
|
|
| 13,229
|
|
|
| 13,266
|
|
|
| 13,204
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Diluted
|
|
| 13,295
|
|
|
| 13,320
|
|
|
| 13,266
|
|
|
| 13,204
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| (1) EBITDA represents net income (loss) before (i) interest income (expense), (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA is not a financial measure under GAAP as defined under the rules of the SEC, and is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance. We believe this measure is commonly used by analysts and investors to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Vantage Drilling International Ltd.
| Supplemental Operating Data
| (in thousands, except percentages)
| (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Three Months Ended June 30,
|
| Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
| 2024
|
| 2023
|
| 2024
|
| 2023
| Operating costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Jackups
|
| $
| 4,980
|
|
| $
| 3,736
|
|
| $
| 16,170
|
|
| $
| 7,722
|
| Deepwater
|
|
| 21,547
|
|
|
| 24,154
|
|
|
| 46,264
|
|
|
| 43,118
|
| Managed Rigs
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 17,319
|
|
|
| 4,570
|
|
|
| 34,258
|
| Operations support
|
|
| 3,171
|
|
|
| 2,924
|
|
|
| 6,167
|
|
|
| 5,575
|
| Reimbursables
|
|
| 9,863
|
|
|
| 26,250
|
|
|
| 19,113
|
|
|
| 50,265
|
| Total operating costs and expenses
|
| $
| 39,561
|
|
| $
| 74,383
|
|
| $
| 92,284
|
|
| $
| 140,938
|
| Utilization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Jackups
|
|
| 50.0
| %
|
|
| 94.4
| %
|
|
| 69.9
| %
|
|
| 97.2
| %
| Deepwater
|
|
| 43.4
| %
|
|
| 95.2
| %
|
|
| 55.5
| %
|
|
| 79.1
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Vantage Drilling International Ltd.
| Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
| (In thousands, except share and par value information)
| (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| June 30, 2024
|
| December 31, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
| ASSETS
|
|
|
|
| Current assets
|
|
|
|
| Cash and cash equivalents
|
| $
| 40,290
|
|
| $
| 73,206
|
| Restricted cash
|
|
| 2,264
|
|
|
| 1,828
|
| Trade receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,805 and $5,434, respectively
|
|
| 56,534
|
|
|
| 74,113
|
| Materials and supplies
|
|
| 52,470
|
|
|
| 46,704
|
| Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
| 35,501
|
|
|
| 37,423
|
| Total current assets
|
|
| 187,059
|
|
|
| 233,274
|
| Property and equipment
|
|
|
|
| Property and equipment
|
|
| 677,304
|
|
|
| 660,449
|
| Accumulated depreciation
|
|
| (374,459
| )
|
|
| (352,357
| )
| Property and equipment, net
|
|
| 302,845
|
|
|
| 308,092
|
| Operating lease ROU assets
|
|
| 658
|
|
|
| 1,084
|
| Other assets
|
|
| 42,313
|
|
|
| 19,283
|
| Total assets
|
| $
| 532,875
|
|
| $
| 561,733
|
|
|
|
|
|
| LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
| Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
| Accounts payable
|
| $
| 60,730
|
|
| $
| 62,245
|
| Other current liabilities
|
|
| 38,277
|
|
|
| 51,946
|
| Total current liabilities
|
|
| 99,007
|
|
|
| 114,191
|
| Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $8,706 and $9,893 respectively
|
|
| 191,294
|
|
|
| 190,107
|
| Other long-term liabilities
|
|
| 12,725
|
|
|
| 10,741
|
| Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
| Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,295,262 and 13,229,280 shares issued and outstanding, each period
|
|
| 13
|
|
|
| 13
|
| Additional paid-in capital
|
|
| 634,519
|
|
|
| 633,963
|
| Accumulated deficit
|
|
| (405,615
| )
|
|
| (388,523
| )
| Controlling interest shareholders' equity
|
|
| 228,917
|
|
|
| 245,453
|
| Noncontrolling interests
|
|
| 932
|
|
|
| 1,241
|
| Total equity
|
|
| 229,849
|
|
|
| 246,694
|
| Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
| $
| 532,875
|
|
| $
| 561,733
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Vantage Drilling International Ltd.
| Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
| (In thousands)
| (Unaudited)
|
|
| Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
| 2024
|
| 2023
| CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
| Net loss
|
| $
| (17,401
| )
|
| $
| (1,570
| )
| Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
|
| Depreciation expense
|
|
| 22,492
|
|
|
| 22,094
|
| Amortization of debt financing costs
|
|
| 1,449
|
|
|
| 862
|
| Share-based compensation expense
|
|
| 1,069
|
|
|
| 25
|
| Loss on debt extinguishment
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 703
|
| Deferred income tax expense
|
|
| 420
|
|
|
| 733
|
| Loss on disposal of assets
|
|
| 81
|
|
|
| -
|
| Loss on EDC Sale
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 3
|
| Allowance for credit losses
|
|
| 371
|
|
|
| -
|
| Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
| Trade receivables, net
|
|
| 17,208
|
|
|
| (20,333
| )
| Materials and supplies
|
|
| (5,766
| )
|
|
| (3,509
| )
| Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
| 1,922
|
|
|
| (5,379
| )
| Other assets
|
|
| (22,340
| )
|
|
| 5,269
|
| Accounts payable
|
|
| (1,515
| )
|
|
| (2,205
| )
| Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities
|
|
| (9,278
| )
|
|
| (7,773
| )
| Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
| (11,288
| )
|
|
| (11,080
| )
| CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
| Additions to property and equipment
|
|
| (17,396
| )
|
|
| (2,637
| )
| Proceeds from disposal of assets
|
|
| 70
|
|
|
| -
|
| Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
| (17,326
| )
|
|
| (2,637
| )
| CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
| Proceeds from 9.50% First Lien Notes
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 194,000
|
| Repayment of long-term debt
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| (180,000
| )
| Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on settlement of RSUs
|
|
| (441
| )
|
|
| (246
| )
| Payments of dividend equivalents
|
|
| (3,272
| )
|
|
| (5,278
| )
| Debt issuance costs
|
|
| (837
| )
|
|
| (5,645
| )
| Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
| (4,550
| )
|
|
| 2,831
|
| Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
|
| (33,164
| )
|
|
| (10,886
| )
| Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period
|
|
| 83,975
|
|
|
| 93,257
|
| Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents-end of period
|
| $
| 50,811
|
|
| $
| 82,371
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Vantage Drilling International Ltd.
| Non-GAAP Measures
| (In thousands)
| (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Three Months Ended June 30,
|
| Six Months Ended June 30,
| Reconciliation of EBITDA
|
| 2024
|
| 2023
|
| 2024
|
| 2023
| Net income (loss)
|
| $
| (14,211
| )
|
| $
| 1,005
|
|
| $
| (17,401
| )
|
| $
| (1,570
| )
| Depreciation
|
|
| 11,257
|
|
|
| 11,045
|
|
|
| 22,492
|
|
|
| 22,094
|
| Interest income
|
|
| (200
| )
|
|
| (141
| )
|
|
| (494
| )
|
|
| (190
| )
| Interest expense and other financing costs
|
|
| 5,656
|
|
|
| 5,346
|
|
|
| 11,000
|
|
|
| 10,904
|
| Income tax provision
|
|
| 2,141
|
|
|
| 10,584
|
|
|
| 4,622
|
|
|
| 2,606
|
| EBITDA
|
| $
| 4,643
|
|
| $
| 27,839
|
|
| $
| 20,219
|
|
| $
| 33,844
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDF available:
