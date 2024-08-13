Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Forecasts 14.2% CAGR For Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solutions Market By 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Middleton, Massachusetts, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is pleased to announce the release of its latest research reports, titled-“Market Share: Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solutions , 2023, Worldwide” and“Market Forecast: Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solutions , 2024-2028, Worldwide”. The report projects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% for the AML by 2028.

Typical AML processes are characterized by stringent regulatory compliance, complex risk assessment, managing vast volumes of transaction data, ensuring data quality, high resource intensity, evolving criminal tactics, and dealing with false positives generated by AML systems. These challenges result in inefficiencies, increased operational costs, and the potential for financial institutions to miss or misinterpret crucial signs of money laundering. To address these challenges modern AML solutions are being used that, while harnessing technology, automation, and advanced data analysis enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and overall effectiveness of AML processes, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and reducing the risk of financial crime. AML solutions consist of various key elements, including Customer Due Diligence (CDD), Transaction Monitoring, Watchlist Screening, Alert Generation, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Assessment, Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence.

These above systems play a fundamental role in assessing customer risk profiles, continuously monitoring transactions for suspicious patterns, and screening customer information against watchlists. They generate alerts for potential anomalies, ensuring that organizations comply with AML laws and regulations while efficiently managing risk. The use of data analytics and AI enhances their effectiveness in detecting unusual activities and promoting regulatory compliance. AML solutions are designed to scale with the growth of customer bases and data volumes, making them indispensable for safeguarding against financial crimes and maintaining the integrity of the financial industry. AML solutions help financial institutions in automating manual tasks, enhancing compliance, integrating data sources, reducing false positive alerts, improve data accuracy, and enabling more efficient risk assessment. They play a pivotal role in ensuring financial institutions remain compliant with anti-money laundering regulations and prevent financial crimes. These solutions leverage advanced technologies like data analytics and artificial intelligence to provide more sophisticated risk assessment and detection capabilities.

Key players in the global AML solutions market include ACI Worldwide, AML Partners, Azentio, ComplyAdvantage, Clari5, Dow Jones, Eastnets, Experian, Featurespace, Feedzai, Fiserv, Fourthline, IDology (GBG Plc), IMTF, Kiya.ai, LexisNexis Risk Solutions (Accuity), NICE Actimize, Oracle, Quantexa, SAS, SymphonyAI, ThetaRay, Verafin Solutions, and Wolters Kluwer.

Digital Transformation of the Financial Sector is Driving the Market growth: The digital transformation of the financial sector is accelerating the adoption of digital AML processes for streamlined customer onboarding and real-time transaction monitoring. Stringent regulatory compliance requirements, including AML laws and Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations, are pushing organizations to adopt more robust AML solutions to ensure compliance with evolving standards. The increasing prevalence of financial crimes, such as money laundering and fraud, is creating a need for more effective AML measures. Simultaneously, as financial institutions expand their operations globally, they must navigate diverse international AML regulations and standards, driving the demand for flexible and cross-border AML solutions.

Increasing Sophistication of Anti-Money Laundering Solutions is Driving the Market Growth : Data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) play a crucial role in enhancing AML solutions, enabling more accurate risk assessments and the identification of suspicious activities. The growing volume of transaction data requires AML solutions capable of processing and analyzing large datasets efficiently. Regulatory bodies are intensifying their scrutiny of AML compliance, making advanced AML solutions essential for meeting evolving regulatory requirements. AML solutions also help mitigate reputation risk, a significant concern for financial institutions in cases of compliance failures. Enhanced customer due diligence, supported by AML solutions, is vital for secure and compliant customer onboarding, and scalability is crucial to accommodate growing customer bases and increasing data volumes. These factors collectively drive the growth of AML solutions and promote innovation in technology and methodologies to combat financial crimes effectively.

Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Market Segmentation:



By Application:



SMB

Large Enterprise

By Industry:



Professional Services



Manufacturing



BFSI



Retail



Healthcare and Life Sciences



Education

Public Sector

By Geography:



Asia Ex-Japan China (AxJC)



China



USA



Western Europe



Canada



Central & Eastern Europe



Middle East & Africa



Japan

Latin America

By Deployment Type:



On-Premises Public Cloud

Key Questions Answered in the Report:



What are the high-growth market segments regarding the offering, operating mode, application, end-use industry, and geography?

What are the historical market sizes for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) globally?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for 2024–2028?

What are the global Anti-Money Laundering Market's major drivers, opportunities, and challenges?

Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?

What strategies are adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which countries are experiencing high growth? Who are the emerging local players in the global AML market, and how do they compete with established players?

