CMUV Bancorp Announces 3Rd Quarter 2024 Cash Dividend

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EL CENTRO, CA, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp, the holding company for Community Valley Bank, has approved a $0.12 3rd Quarter cash dividend per common share. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2024, to all of record on September 6, 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.