First Pacific Bank Announces Promotion Of Tony Divita To Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Tony DiVita, previously serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Officer, has been a pivotal figure in the Bank's success. His leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to the company's mission and values have significantly contributed to the growth and stability of First Pacific Bank.

"Tony has a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation while leading transformation in banking operations,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Pacific Bank.“We are excited to have his leadership in this new role and look forward to enhancing the customer experience while looking for opportunities to optimize our operational efficiency."

Mr. DiVita joined First Pacific Bank in May 2023. A native San Diego banker, he has more than 30 years of community and regional banking experience, having held key leadership positions, including Chief Banking Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, and Chief Operating Officer.

For more information about First Pacific Bank, visit firstpacbank.com.

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK