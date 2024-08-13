Geartrack Partners With Gallagher-Kaiser To Supply Critical Asset Tracking Intelligence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Gallagher-Kaiser selects GearTrack to track components during and delivery for greater transparency, on-time service, and to prevent theft –



ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GearTrack , an intelligent chain management solution to track critical assets across the value chain, has partnered with Gallagher-Kaiser (GK), an industry-leading supplier of turn-key paint finishing systems, industrial & commercial HVAC, and mechanical automotive systems. GearTrack enables real-time visibility to enhance supply chain traceability and confidence for GK.

GearTrack's technology was implemented and deployed for GK in a matter of days. The two organizations worked together ahead of deployment to ensure the system met all data and information security requirements, further enhancing the integrity of Gallagher-Kaiser's cybersecurity systems.

“We are continually investing in cutting-edge technology that helps us deliver more value to our customers,” said Gallagher Kaiser Vice President Shannon Watts . “GearTrack's easy-to-use technology enables us to provide our customers with real-time visibility into the various locations of components, enhance the security of them while in transit and once they arrive on site, and offer the highest level of delivery service.”

GearTrack is designed to quickly and easily pair, associate, and attach trackers to assets, reducing downtime during implementation. The technology creates an instant return on investment by empowering organizations to detect and respond to tampering, reduce the need for material reorders, and prevent spoilage and misplacement. GearTrack also provides fleet tracking, arrival and departure alerts, condition monitoring, and out-of-the-box analytics and reports for instant inventory reconciliation.

“We're thrilled to partner with Gallagher-Kaiser to deliver greater transparency into their supply chain, both for their own track-and-traceability of components and for their customers,” said Ilan Gluck , CRO and General Manager of GearTrack .“Their willingness to implement solutions like ours is a testament to their commitment to exceed their customers' expectations. As a value we also cherish, we're proud to work with them.”

GearTrack has implemented its tracking solutions for nearly 400,000 assets with over 20,000 sensors deployed for its customers to date.

About GearTrack

GearTrack, an intelligent supply chain management solution, works with shippers to monitor and protect their most critical assets. Its easy-to-use, real-time asset tracking solution provides enhanced supply chain transparency, condition-sensitive goods monitoring, and high-value goods protection, and is designed to withstand rugged conditions. To learn more about GearTrack, visit our website .

About Gallagher-Kaiser

Founded in 1952, Gallagher-Kaiser Corporation (GK) is a privately owned turn-key supplier of paint finishing systems, industrial & commercial HVAC and mechanical automotive systems. Today, GK is part of the larger Kaiser Enterprise. The Kaiser Enterprise includes, Gallagher-Kaiser (GK), GK de Mexico, GK Canada, GK GmbH Germany, Universal Piping Industries (UPI), Tann Corporation, Kais-AIR®, Commerce Controls Incorporated (CCI), Ventcon Incorporated and Rival Insulation. More information can be found at .

Media Contact:

Erika Belezarian

LeadCoverage

(813) 553-2144

...