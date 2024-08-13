Rogers And Sensenet Partner To Introduce Wildfire Detection Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National solution to help combat climate change-related events in Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers and SenseNet today announced they will introduce wildfire detection to 10 communities as part of their commitment to keeping Canadians and first responders safe.

SenseNet, a global leader in early wildfire detection technology, will bring the Vancouver-based company's AI to communities across the country, starting in Alberta and British Columbia.

“Wildfires are impacting communities across the country in an unprecedented way,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers.“Climate change requires urgent action and now is the time to work with key strategic partners and use our national network to better detect fires and help reduce their impact on communities.”



Powered by Rogers 5G network, SenseNet's technology will integrate advanced gas sensors, smoke detection cameras, AI algorithms and real-time data analysis to provide accurate and early alerts for wildfires.

Rogers and SenseNet are partnering to bring this technology to 10 communities across the country, starting with Sparwood and Willowvale in British Columbia, and Christina Lake, Grand Prairie, Jasper, Marmot Mountain, Peerless Lake, Pelican Mountain, Wabasca-Desmarais, and Wood Buffalo in Alberta. The cameras and sensors will be deployed between now and early spring.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Rogers in expanding our advanced wildfire detection and management solutions across the country,” said Hamed Noori, CEO, SenseNet.“With Rogers extensive 5G coverage, combined with our cutting-edge technology integrating satellite, AI, cameras, and sensors, this partnership positions Canada at the forefront of wildfire prevention and management to help protect our environment, communities, and our firefighters on the front lines.”



SenseNet cameras and sensors have already been deployed in the Predator Ridge Resort Community near Vernon, British Columbia.

“Early fire detection can make all the difference,” said David Lind, Fire Chief, City of Vernon Fire Department.“To date, we are pleased with how the SenseNet system has been operating and how it has aided in identifying fire incidents in early stages, which allowed fire crews to respond more quickly and effectively. This technology gives firefighters the opportunity to start suppressing the fire while it is still manageable, potentially preventing larger, more destructive fires.”

Rogers also partners with the University of British Columbia (UBC) and BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) to monitor wildfire indicators using 5G sensors. The company has deployed 5G-powered Pano AI cameras on wireless towers in Kelowna and Prince George. Rogers is also working with SpaceX and Lynk to bring satellite-to-mobile phone coverage to parts of Canada that are unserved by traditional wireless networks.

