Cloud Managed Networks Becomes First In The World To Achieve Cisco Powered Certified Managed Services Provider Status

Cloud Managed Networks Leads the Way as World's First Cisco Powered Certified Managed Services Provider

- Vicky Bagwalla, Co-founder of Cloud Managed NetworksRICHMOND HILL, ONT, CANADA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cloud Managed Networks (CMN) is proud to announce that it has become the first company globally to achieve the prestigious Cisco Powered Certified Managed Services Provider status. This achievement follows a stringent set of requirements, including a rigorous audit, positioning CMN at the forefront of managed services providers within Cisco's ecosystem."Achieving the Cisco Powered Certified Managed Services Provider status is a testament to our relentless commitment to excellence and innovation," said Vicky Bagwalla, Co-founder of Cloud Managed Networks. "This certification elevates our capabilities, allowing us to deliver even more robust and reliable networking and security solutions to our clients, particularly in the SMB market segment."David Frankland, Co-Founder of CMN, added, "Being the first in the world to reach this milestone is a remarkable achievement for our team. It reflects our dedication to staying ahead of industry trends and providing top-tier managed services that meet the evolving needs of our clients."Specialized Solutions for SMB MarketThe Cisco Powered SMB Specialization is specifically designed for partners who excel in delivering managed services within the SMB market, focusing on business outcomes in networking and security architectures. With this specialization, CMN is uniquely positioned to drive the outcomes that SMBs seek from Managed Service Providers, aligning closely with global campaigns and programs, including Cisco SMB Experiences.Proven Success and Continued InnovationLast summer, CMN became one of the few Cisco Global Provider Partners to simultaneously achieve three Cisco Powered Services certifications-Meraki Access, Meraki Security, and Meraki SD-WAN. This latest achievement further solidifies CMN's reputation as a leading provider of advanced network management and security solutions.Following this milestone, CMN plans to expand its service offerings, including developing specialized managed services for targeted industries, launching joint marketing campaigns with Cisco, and investing in advanced training for CMN's technical team.Market Relevance and Future GrowthAs the demand for cloud-based networking and security solutions grows, particularly in the SMB segment, CMN's enhanced capabilities position the company to address these trends effectively. The certification underscores CMN's ability to provide subscription-based“as-a-service” offerings, utilizing hosted and managed models that cater to the specific needs of SMB clients.About Cloud Managed NetworksCloud Managed Networks (CMN) is a leading provider of network management, and security solutions dedicated to delivering innovative, reliable, and efficient services to its clients, ensuring their networks are secure and operationally efficient.About CiscoCisco is a global leader in networking and security technologies, providing innovative solutions that enable businesses worldwide to connect, secure, and automate their operations.

